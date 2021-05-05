Voters heading to polls for crucial Holyrood election

Katrine Bussey, PA Scotland Political Editor
·3 min read

Scots are heading to the polls to elect the next Scottish Government – though the coronavirus pandemic means it could be more than 48 hours before all the results are counted.

Polling stations are open from 7am till 10pm, in an election which could be crucial in determining Scotland’s future within the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, is certain to be returned as First Minister with the largest party in the 129-seat Scottish Parliament.

But she and her party are pushing to try to win an overall majority at Holyrood, in the hope that this could help them secure a second independence referendum.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon wants her party to win an overall majority at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon wants her party to win an overall majority at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

Throughout the campaign Ms Sturgeon has stressed that such a ballot would not take place until the immediate health crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Her opponents, however, in the pro-UK parties insist that this would hinder Scotland’s recovery from the virus, arguing that this must be the focus of the next Scottish Parliament.

With the SNP winning most of their seats in the constituency section of the ballot, elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice said there were nine “knife-edge constituencies” which will be key in this.

These are seats held by the Tories or Labour, but where Ms Sturgeon’s party would need a swing of five points or less to claim them.

The SNP, like all parties fighting in the election, has also been seeking to maximise its votes in the regional list ballot.

But as it won just four of its 63 MSPs on the list last time round, it is more likely that these votes will be crucial in determining the other big question in this Holyrood election campaign – who will come in second.

Scottish Labour, under their new leader, Anas Sarwar, are hoping they can make some gains, and start to reverse the decline in fortunes the party has suffered in more recent years.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Tories, who became the second largest party in the Parliament at the 2016 election, will be hoping that Douglas Ross can repeat the success that Ruth Davidson, who is quitting Holyrood for the House of Lords, had five years ago when they won a record 31 seats.

The other parties at Holyrood are also hoping to make gains, with polls indicating the Scottish Greens could have their best ever result this time round.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that they, too, can win more seats.

And just as coronavirus has impacted on the election campaign, it will also affect the time it takes for all the votes to be counted.

The coronavirus pandemic, and the need for social distancing, means votes will not start being counted until Friday morning (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The coronavirus pandemic, and the need for social distancing, means votes will not start being counted until Friday morning (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The need for social distancing, with fewer staff able to physically count the ballot papers means there will be no overnight counts.

Instead, votes will start being counted from 9am on Friday, May 7, with some of the constituency seats due to be declared this day.

The results of the remaining constituencies, along with the results of the eight regional list areas, will then be declared on Saturday.

