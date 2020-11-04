Voters elect familiar faces, newcomers to local government in Miami-Dade

While races for president, Congress and county mayor took top billing for Miami-Dade voters on Election Night, residents of more than a dozen municipalities also made their selections for who will represent them in their own backyards.

The mayors of North Miami Beach, Doral and Medley retained their positions Tuesday night, while voters added new faces to the elected boards of Aventura, Opa-locka and Palmetto Bay.

In South Miami, voters signaled their opposition to the over-development of their city by rejecting a ballot referendum that would make it easier for elected leaders to approve zoning changes in South Miami.

Voters in Miami Gardens elected a new mayor, and those in Key Biscayne approved a bond proposal that would fund up to $100 million in resilience projects on the barrier island.

North Miami Beach

▪ Mayor Anthony DeFillipo and Commissioners Michael Joseph and McKenzie Fleurimond defeated their challengers and will remain in office: The race to replace outgoing Commissioner Phyllis Smith, who was term limited, isn’t settled yet. Daniela Jean and Margaret “Margie” Love will go head-to-head in a runoff Nov. 17 after taking the top two spots in a six-person race but failing to capture the majority of votes needed to win the seat outright.

The election was, at least in part, a referendum on two major decisions by city leaders in recent months. DeFillipo’s challenger was Bruce Kusens, a resident of the Eastern Shores neighborhood who ran to voice his opposition to parts of a proposed $1.5 billion redevelopment of the Intracoastal Mall.

DeFillipo has supported the project, voting in favor of it at a meeting last month. But he changed his tune two days later, moving for the commission to reconsider its approval and vote again in early November.

Joseph and Fleurimond, meanwhile, were both challenged by longtime employees of the North Miami Beach regional water utility, whose operations were privatized in 2017 until the city commission voted this past August to transition back to city control.

Their challengers, Antonio Ortega and Liliya Spektor, both opposed the city’s move to entirely abandon the deal with Jacobs Engineering less than halfway through a 10-year contract. More than 170,000 people across multiple cities and unincorporated areas of northeast Miami-Dade rely on the North Miami Beach water utility.

Aventura

▪ In a race that featured plenty of controversy and bad blood, Rachel Saltzman Friedland defeated incumbent Gladys Mezrahi: Friedland led all candidates in votes received in the Seat 5 race, but did not receive a majority of the vote. Joshua Mandall finished third in the Seat 5 race.

In the city’s Seat 1 commission race, incumbent Linda Marks coasted to victory over Barry David Silverstein.

None of the candidates called for major changes to operations in the northeast Miami-Dade city that’s home to one of America’s largest shopping malls and has one of the county’s lowest property tax rates, but tension between Mezrahi and Friedland added unexpected fireworks to the campaign cycle.

Mezrahi, an events planner and marketer born in Colombia, was first elected in 2016. Friedland, an attorney and first-time candidate, pulled in endorsements from high-ranking Democrats including U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Biscayne Park

▪ Incumbent MacDonald Kennedy was re-elected to the Village Council, knocking off the other incumbent, William Tudor: Kennedy will be joined on the council by newcomers Arturo Jose Gonzalez and Judi Hamelburg, who received the second and third most votes in the election. Hamelburg is a physical therapist with experience on community boards, and Gonzalez is the Florida director of operations for a parking service.

Candidates in Biscayne Park all had ideas hoping to ease some of the political drama that has led to high turnover of village staff and left Biscayne Park without a manager for months. For all the candidates, a lead platform point was filling the manager role.

Biscayne Park has no political districts, so the three candidates with the most votes out of the six who ran for village commission were elected. The candidates included two incumbents, Tudor and Kennedy, who’ve been on opposing sides of the commission, as well as an array of newcomers and a former commissioner hoping for their shot to clean up the mess left behind from more than a year of political drama.

