Hamburglar Stars In Prank Calls Swamping Trump's Voter Fraud Hotline

A Donald Trump campaign hotline set up to gather any dirt anywhere on baseless charges of vote fraud has been flooded with prank calls by people making up tall tales or laughing uproariously, ABC News reported Saturday.

Alex Hirsch, creator of the “Gravity Falls” cartoon, called Friday to report a suspicious character sounding very much like McDonald’s Hamburlgar stealing votes. Or maybe it was antifa, Hirsch suggested. He asked to speak to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani before a staffer who took the call hung up on him.

I...may just do this all night pic.twitter.com/OFtKDeMBqE — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

The voter fraud hotline was intended to unearth a mountain of cases Trump hoped to take to court to reverse Joe Biden’s win. Instead, the hotline has become a “nightmare” for many staffers, including several whose contracts are up in a few days with the election over, sources told ABC.

Prank calling the hotline has become a trend on TikTok.

Hirsch also called in the voice of one of his own characters, Grunkle Stan Pines, boasting that he stole a sack of votes. He demanded that “Rudy” give him a medal.

Click.

Hirsch passed on the hotline number for anyone else who wanted to get in on the action.

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

I’m don’t want to tell anyone what to do, but if you felt like calling this number and, say, reporting the Hamburglar, I can confirm from personal experience that it would be very funny https://t.co/GIRoHn6jAa — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.