I voted for Trump twice, but I don’t get the GOP reaction to the Jan. 6 attack

Staff
·4 min read
Andrew Harnik/AP

End the vendettas

I have yet to understand why Kevin McCarthy and others don’t seem concerned about the incident at the Capitol on Jan 6. They surely were concerned at the time of the attack since they were running to safety from the mob and most likely under their desks calling President Trump to tell him to call off the mob.

So now, if McCarthy becomes House Majority Leader he wants to investigate the Jan. 6 Committee. How about getting down to the business of running the peoples’ government, instead of vendettas?

I was a Republican and voted twice for Trump, but I’m now unaffiliated.

Bill Lane, Polkville

Sen. Thom Tillis

Regarding “Tillis helps craft an imperfect immigration compromise,” (Dec. 7 Editorial):.

When Sen. Thom Tillis saddles up with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema on an immigration reform bill, it makes me wonder about our senator. Any compromising on gun control or border security is generally a loser for any conservative politician. True conservatives must stand tall on our values and beliefs and not go along to get along with liberal Democrats on important issues.

Jim Cherry, Charlotte

Religious ideals

Regarding “Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights,” (Dec. 6):

Regarding the aspect of one’s religious ideals influencing how they interact with customers, would this even be an issue if the person being refused business was an adulterer — a much bigger religious no-no — as opposed to a gay person? It seems the Ten Commandments are now thought of as the 10 suggestions, while the gay aspects are written in stone. At what point does religious “freedom” in reality become religious discrimination?

Jeff S. Bassett, Charlotte

Moore County

I was glad to see Moore County, Duke Energy and the state offer a cash reward for information regarding the perpetrators of the power substation attacks. There must be citizens out there who have valuable information that would lead to those responsible. Money talks. It’s worth it to find those who’ve caused so much damage, so much disruption and pain to Moore County residents.

Maryanne Freiburger, Cornelius

Dark days?

The Observer’s Dec. 6 report about gunslinger “vandals” casting much of Moore County into darkness for days near the winter equinox was chillingly ironic.

The original “Vandals,” for whom modern ones are named, sacked the holy city of Rome in 455, destroying aqueducts that brought clean water to the city. Pope Leo I negotiated the surrender to the Vandals. Might made right, and for the next thousand-plus years, much of the world was in the “dark ages,” when life was short, nasty and brutish.

Do we really want to return to a world for our children and grandchildren where all must be heavily armed, always at the ready to return fire from thugs and crazies with the unrestricted right to bear arms?

In such a chaotic world, power substations must be protected by armed guards who might get outgunned at any time. Is that “freedom?”

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Unions

Regarding “Will new service workers union change the South?” (Dec. 5 Opinion):

A lot of life is about leverage and who has it. During COVID the workers may have had it, but with a recession looming that same worker who held their employer hostage and walked out three times may regret that decision when layoffs start happening. Just because you have leverage doesn’t mean you have to use it.

Paying an unskilled worker at a fast food restaurant $15 only drives the prices of food up for everyone and forces companies to replace workers with technology, like kiosks. I wonder if the employer will remember the people who walked out and use their own leverage when the times comes.

Tony Horton, Charlotte

No Trump in 2024

I think we’ve all had enough of Donald Trump. He is not who we need leading the already great United States of America. He would do more harm than good, just like he did before.

Linda Clark, Albemarle

Christmas trees

Regarding “Environmentalists rethink real Christmas trees,” (Dec. 4):

Regarding whether to choose a real or artificial Christmas tree: real trees are a renewal product and companies plant millions of them each year. Plastic trees are made of oil based products and give our biggest enemy, China, more money. How insane would that be?

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

Matt Rhule

I enjoyed Scott Fowler’s Dec. 1 column on Panther’s ex-coach, Matt Rhule, and I’m glad the Observer let Rhule tell his story. If you read between the lines you understand that David Tapper is a tough guy to work for. I’ve always admired Rhule and his “process.” It’s too bad that Tepper and Charlotte fans didn’t give him the time to see it through. I hope the University of Nebraska’s administration and fan base treats him better than we did. We’ve set a pretty low bar.

Stephen Clifford, Charlotte

Latest Stories

  • Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

    Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia's 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin triumphantly — and illegally — claimed to have annexed in late September.

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Calgary Flames visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Brandon Nimmo, Mets finalize $162 million, 8-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract on Saturday. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30. A quality leadoff hitter with a .385 career on-base percentage, Nimmo became a free agent last month for the first time. He was a key performer as the Mets returned to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. “Brandon has been part of t