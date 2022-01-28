‘You should be voted out of office.’ Elon Musk tweets about California elected official

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk waded into California state politics with a tweet against State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Thursday.

It started when Lara sent out a tweet about Musk on Thursday afternoon.

“Yesterday @elonmusk reportedly told investors he’s ‘pushing very hard’ to change the rules on telematics for California drivers. Push all you want, but we won’t bend on protecting consumer data, privacy and fair rates,” Lara wrote.

Musk responded with, “You should be voted out of office.”

Lara, a Democrat, is running for reelection this November. He has thus far drawn one primary challenger, Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine.

This was not Musk’s first time getting embroiled in a Twitter feud with a California elected official.

In May 2020, then-Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted, “F*ck Elon Musk,” to which Musk replied, “Message received.”

Musk later announced that he would be moving Tesla out of California to Texas. When a blog posted about the move, saying it came “following (an) explicit offer from (a) California assemblywoman,” Musk replied “Exactly,” according to the Daily Beast.

Gonzalez has since left the Assembly, with plans to take up leadership of the California Labor Federation this summer.

Following Musk’s tweet, Gonzalez took to Twitter to write, “So @Tesla & @elonmusk should really focus on making cars safer, following the rules, respecting workers, and being more transparent with federal and state road safety regulators. Not interfering in CA elections.”