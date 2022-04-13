They Voted for Madison Cawthorn. Now They Think He’s ‘Unscrewed.’

Sam Brodey
·8 min read
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

FLETCHER, North Carolina—The people who packed into an event hall on the outskirts of Asheville on Monday night for a Republican primary debate should be Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s people.

They ate up the MAGA red meat that the 26-year old congressman regularly dishes. They applauded at conspiracies of a stolen election, laughed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s age, and responded to candidates’ speeches with shouts of “Let’s go Brandon!”

It wasn’t long ago that nearly everyone in the room could say they were, proudly, Madison Cawthorn people. But in his 15 months in office, Cawthorn has amassed a streak of scandals, strategic misfires, and baffling statements that haven’t just tarnished the GOP faithful’s pride in him—they’ve sapped his support.

“At first, I thought it was the liberal media ganging up on him,” said Frank, an older man at the debate, who declined to give his last name. “Now, I’m thinking he’s not cut out for it.”

Richard Bennett, of nearby Brevard, admitted he was “a little disappointed” in Cawthorn.

“He seems,” Bennett said, “to have come unscrewed.”

Madison Cawthorn Committed the One Unforgivable Sin of Politics

Cawthorn himself was a no-show to hear such critiques. With the May 17 primary election looming for North Carolina’s 11th District, he skipped the Monday debate that was hosted by the Transylvania County GOP. Onstage was an empty chair with Cawthorn’s name in front.

Many of the Republicans who traveled to the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center to hear from the candidates challenging Cawthorn had, at least, decided they were finished with the incumbent.

But attendees were divided on the next critical question: Who should replace him as the GOP nominee?

They’re not hurting for choices. The seven candidates onstage seemed to offer an archetype for every GOP voter: the blunt and witty businessman, the young female Navy veteran, the seasoned state senator, the gruff sheriff and Army man, the hard-nosed party activist, the “conservative-Christian-businessman,” and, of course, the lady who said she’d immediately work with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The split field does not mean Cawthorn will cruise on to the general election.

If no candidate finishes above 31 percent, the top two will head to a June runoff election. Most insiders believe the only way Cawthorn will be defeated is if a considerable anti-Cawthorn vote materializes in the May primary, split among his seven challengers, with the best-performing taking him on in the runoff.

At the debate on Monday night, however, there were as many shots between the candidates onstage than there were attacks on Cawthorn.

At one point, Michele Woodhouse, the former chair of the GOP in the district, turned to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, the emerging favorite of the party establishment. Why, Woodhouse asked, had Edwards hired the political team of Sen. Richard Burr—the retiring Republican non grata who voted to impeach Donald Trump after Jan. 6?

“The real reason,” Edwards said, “is because he wouldn’t work for you.”

After the debate, Woodhouse told The Daily Beast that Edwards “doesn’t want to talk about his guy Richard Burr’s role in taking down Donald Trump and bringing Joe Biden to power.”

Madison Cawthorn’s GOP Colleagues Have a New Reason to Hate Him

Those who agreed could pick up Woodhouse campaign bumper stickers, conveniently placed at a table on the way out of the debate, which read: “If you like Richard Burr, you’ll love Chuck Edwards.”

Plenty of Republicans in Washington are rooting for the field taking on Cawthorn. But the exchange between Woodhouse and Edwards—one of several candidate sparring matches that night—reflected a reality of the race: it’s something of a prisoner’s dilemma.

Candidates have to choose between using their precious time to attack Cawthorn and drag him below 31 percent—or attacking one or more of their other opponents to give themselves a better shot at that potential second-place spot.

Chris Cooper, a professor of politics at Western Carolina University, said the candidates have a tricky balancing act to pull off.

“The tightrope that they've got to walk is attacking Cawthorn without attacking the people who voted for Cawthorn,” Cooper said. “Which are, of course, the plurality of people in this district, and the majority of people who voted in the Republican primary.”

Cawthorn may have been the elephant in the room, but it wasn’t as if candidates left him untouched.

Bruce O’Connell, a local hotel owner whose campaign signs are splashed all over the Asheville area, torched the congressman for refusing to show up.

“Does he not respect you all enough to be here? To answer questions?” O’Connell asked. “Something is not right, folks… there’s something wrong when your congressman won’t show up.”

MAGA Diehards Just Can’t Quit Madison Cawthorn

Edwards also dinged Cawthorn over his high number of missed votes in Congress. “Every time he misses a vote, this district’s voice is not heard,” he said.

And nearly every candidate went after Cawthorn for the quality of his constituent service program, which has been a sore spot locally.

By way of explaining his absence from the debate, Cawthorn’s spokesman, Luke Ball, sent The Daily Beast a statement from March in which Cawthorn committed to doing two primary debates, both of which have already happened.

“No one is entitled to a congressional seat,” Cawthorn said in his statement limiting his debate appearances, “and I welcome this opportunity for voters to hear my vision for how I plan to represent NC-11 during a second term in the U.S. House.”

Asked to respond to the opponents’ arguments on Monday night, Ball said “of course [they] are going to smear and attack the clear frontrunner dominating the race.”

But Cawthorn’s camp took particular issue with the empty chair that was left for him onstage at the debate. The congressman lost the use of his legs in a car accident and uses a wheelchair.

“I’m not sure who put an empty chair on stage as a political prop, but we consider it a personal insult to the Congressman considering he brings his own chair wherever he goes,” Ball said. “Congressman Cawthorn has been in his district at dozens of events, debates, and meetings this year. He will continue to serve despite his political opponents’ sordid attempts to disparage his record.”

Madison Cawthorn Is Still Banging on About ‘Unethical Activities’ in D.C.

Notably, however, the candidates paid little attention to the controversies that have defined Cawthorn’s reputation nationally. His allegations that GOP lawmakers like to sniff cocaine on the job and engage in group sex may have infuriated his colleagues, and sparked a rare rebuke from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, but no candidate mentioned it.

Nor did any of the candidates mention Cawthorn’s comment that Ukraine’s president is a “thug,” or that he was booked for speeding tickets while driving with a revoked license, or attempting to bring a gun on a plane, or switching districts before returning to run in his original district.

Those hoping the Republican voters of the 11th might replace Cawthorn with a more moderate candidate are likely to be disappointed. If Cawthorn loses, Cooper said, he “will be replaced by someone who is at least equally as conservative and, arguably, more effective at working the power levers in Congress.”

Indeed, Cawthorn’s top challengers are poised, polished, and more eager to talk about nuts-and-bolts policy issues than Cawthorn.

But in front of this hardcore Republican crowd in Transylvania County on Monday night, all were working from the same Trumpy sheet music as the young firebrand congressman.

Matthew Burrill, the Asheville airport executive running as the “Christian conservative businessman,” claimed Joe Biden was the “greatest national security threat” to the country, and spoke with reverence about the “Trump family.”

Woodhouse, who brands herself as the America First candidate—though Cawthorn has Trump’s endorsement—advocated for jailing Anthony Fauci and said Biden put someone on the U.S. Supreme Court who “sympathizes with pedophiles.”

The GOP Was Hard to Embarrass. Then Came Madison Cawthorn.

Several candidates decried the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, brokered by Democrats and Republicans, as “socialism.”

Just one candidate in the field, Navy veteran Wendy Nevarez, is from a wing of the party that blames Trump for Jan. 6, and is frank about calling the events of that day an insurrection. She has been booed at events before; her reception on Monday was only warm when she slammed Biden for his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

With just weeks to go until primary day, Cawthorn is still considered by insiders to be the odds-on favorite. But there’s an acknowledgement that anything can happen. Cooper says he may benefit from the prisoners’ dilemma that his challengers are facing—a silver lining to his botched district-switch gambit, which lured a number of credible candidates into the race.

At this point, Republicans are bracing for more gloves to come off as candidates race to bring Cawthorn under 30 percent—and bring themselves into second place.

“I think it’ll get worse,” said Marilyn Brown, a Woodhouse supporter. “The primary is May 17. They’ve got to start to turn up the heat.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Putin calls situation in Ukrainian town of Bucha 'fake'

    Speaking at a televised news conference after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Putin compared Ukrainian allegations that Russian servicemen executed civilians in Bucha to what he said was the staging by the West of a chemical weapons attack in Syria aimed at incriminating Bashar al-Assad. "It's the same kind of fake in Bucha," Putin said. Ukraine has accused the Russian military of executing residents of Bucha, a town outside the capital Kyiv that Russian troops had occupied for several weeks before withdrawing.

  • Ukraine war: Russia 'to draft in soldiers who left 10 years ago' as significant losses mount

    Ukrainian authorities have claimed more than 17,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the offensive.

  • Japan, Italy to lift defense ties amid China, Russia worries

    Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said he and his Italian counterpart agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation as Japan expands security ties with Europe amid concern about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on Asia. Kishi told reporters that he and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini discussed the possible expansion of joint military drills and development of defense technology. Guerini, who is visiting Tokyo, especially expressed interest in possible Italian participation in Japan’s F-X next generation fighter jet, Kishi said, declining to elaborate.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th