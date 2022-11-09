Voted into history: Wes Moore to be Maryland's first Black governor; first Gen-Z House member in Fla.; more

This year's midterm elections are making history.

In Maryland, Wes Moore was elected the state's first Black governor, and nationally he is the third elected Black governor.

In an election cycle with record numbers of LGBTQ candidates, the country's first lesbian governor was elected in Massachusetts, and New Hampshire voters elected the first transgender man to a state legislature.

The results have also seen new representation of women and younger generations, from the first female governor of Arkansas to the first Gen Z elected member of Congress.

Here are some of the historic moments in the 2022 midterms.

Nation's first lesbian governor is elected

Maryland elects first Black governor

Wes Moore won the gubernatorial race in Maryland, making the Democrat the state's first Black governor and the third Black elected governor in U.S. history.

First Gen Z member of Congress

Arkansas has its first female governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republican and the White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, becomes the first woman to win the governorship in Arkansas.

First trans man in state legislature

James Roesener was elected to New Hampshire's Legislature, the first transgender man to win in any state legislature election.

Vermont is last state to send a woman to Congress

With Democrat Becca Balint winning the state's sole House seat, Vermont became the last state to elect a woman to Congress.

In other historic election news, Vermont voters approved a proposal amending the state Constitution to ensure "personal reproductive liberty." With this ballot measure, Vermont becomes the first state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.

