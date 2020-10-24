‘Voted For a Guy Named Trump’: US President Votes Early in Florida

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has cast his vote early at the Palm Beach County Main Library, making him the first incumbent president to have voted in person in Florida.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president joked before leaving the facility.

Reporter: "Mr. President who did you vote for today?"



President @realDonaldTrump: "I voted for a guy named TRUMP!"#Vote pic.twitter.com/RSSBo5vD2L



— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 24, 2020

