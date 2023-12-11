Vote for the Treasure Valley wrestling athletes of the week (Dec. 4 to 10)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls wrestling athlete of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Charlene Mbomakwete, Borah: Won the 152-pound title at the Ridgevue Warkhawks Tournament with pins in all three rounds.

Mattie Iseri, Bishop Kelly: Took first at 114 pounds at the Ridgevue Warhawks Tournament, pinning both of her opponents.

Mackenzie Thornton, Meridian: Pinned both her opponents on the way to the 138-pound championship at the Ridgevue Warhawks Tournament.

Hallie Esmiol, Centennial: Won by pin in four of her five matches to claim the 132-pound championship at the Ridgevue Warhawks Tournament.

Elena Guerena, Owyhee: Made it through four rounds to win the 145-pound championship at the Tim Matthews Invitational in Jerome.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.

BOYS WRESTLING

Hayden Nye, Rocky Mountain: Won the 145-pound title at the Tim Matthews Invitational in Jerome with three pins and a decision, including a pin at the 1:07 mark of the championship match.

Aiden McGinnis, Mountain View: Remained undefeated this season with a victory at 285 pounds at the Tim Matthews Invitational in Jerome. McGinnis won the title match with a 5-0 decision.

Maxim Osmond, Owyhee: Improved to 12-0 this season by claiming the 220-pound title at the Tim Matthews Invitational in Jerome.

Trevor Paynter, Homedale: Took home the 106-pound championship at the Cooper D Lish Memorial tournament at Marsh Valley High. Paynter won six of his seven matches by pin.

Jerimiah Gonzalez, Meridian: Powered through five rounds to win the Ridgevue Warhawks Tournament at 113 pounds.

Story continues

Thomas Farmer, Eagle: Won all three of his matches by pin to finish first at 182 pounds at the Ridgevue Warhawks Tournament.

Treygen Morin, Ridgevue: Finished first at 132 pounds at the Ridgevue Warhawks Tournament, winning with a 9-3 decision in the championship match.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.