Vote for the Treasure Valley wrestler of the week (Dec. 26 to Jan. 1)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman wrestler of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Thursday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS WRESTLING

Jadon Skellenger, Bishop Kelly: Racked up six straight pins to win the 150-pound division at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno. Only one match went to the second round.

Miguel Perez, Caldwell: Tallied four pins to win the heavyweight title at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno. Only one match made it to the second round.