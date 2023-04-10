Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (April 3 to 9)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman softball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. It is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

SOFTBALL

Addie Johnson, Bishop Kelly: Went 6-for-9 with two home runs and six RBIs in wins over Columbia and Ridgevue.

Hannah Thompson, Cole Valley Christian: Finished the week 6-for-9 with 10 stolen bases and eight runs scored.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: Threw a no-hitter and struck out eight in a 17-0 win over McCall-Donnelly. She also went 11-for-15 with a home run and 16 RBIs in five games.

Penny-Lew Barnett, Capital: Threw a five-hit shutout and struck out 14 in a 6-0 win vs. Boise. She also went 6-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in two victories.

Jorja Crider, Middleton: Ripped three home runs and drove in six runs in a 19-14 win vs. Mountain View. She finished the week 7-for-10 with seven RBIs.

Aly Marion, Nampa Christian: Threw a two-hit shutout and struck out seven in a 12-0, seven-inning win at Fruitland.

Taliah Jenkins, Kuna: Homered twice in a 13-9 win against Timberline, finishing the week 4-for-10 with a double and three RBIs.

Savanna Henzler, Rocky Mountain: Went 6-for-9 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs in three games for the Grizzlies.

Emry Woods, Eagle: Went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in a 10-6 win against Rocky Mountain.

Raegyn Dupree, Emmett: Went a combined 6-for-7 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs in two victories for the Huskies.

Baylee Brown, Owyhee: Hit two solo home runs as part of a 2-for-3 day in an 8-3 win vs. Kuna.

Ellie Shirts, Weiser: Went 7-for-10 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs in wins over Fruitland and Cole Valley Christian.

