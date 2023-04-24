Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (April 17 to 23)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman softball player of the week contest.

SOFTBALL

Masyn Mogel, Capital: Led the Eagles to a 3-0 week by going 7-for-10 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Emily Steele, Ridgevue: Went 11-for-13 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs in three games. She also struck out 12 in a complete-game victory over Caldwell.

Karlie Barnum, Cole Valley Christian: Posted a 3-0 record, a 1.27 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. She also went 6-for-10 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in three games.

Halle Fizer, Borah: Went 4-for-7 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead the Lions to wins over Mountain View and Nampa.

Dani Sitts, Homedale: Threw a seven-inning no-hitter and struck out 15 in a 10-0 win over Parma. She also went 4-for-8 at the plate in two victories.

Jaimee Cagle, Vallivue: Hit for the cycle and drove in six runs in a 19-13 win at Columbia.

Hayleigh Oliver, Eagle: Hit four home runs in three games, finishing the week 6-for-13 with six RBIs.

Paisley Noyer, Weiser: Threw a seven-inning, five-hit shutout and struck out six in a 9-0 win over Parma. She also went 9-for-11 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three RBIs in four games.

Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly: Led the Knights to a 14-1, five-inning win over Emmett by pitching a complete game and striking out five. She also went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs.

Taylee Hunt, Middleton: Hit four home runs in three games, going a combined 8-for-10 with a double, a triple and seven RBIs.

McKenna Schab, Owyhee: Homered in all three of the Storm’s wins, finishing the week 6-for-11 with seven RBIs.

Taliah Jenkins, Kuna: Went 3-for-7 with two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Kavemen to a pair of wins, including a 5-4 upset of conference-leading Eagle.

