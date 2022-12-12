Vote for the Treasure Valley girls basketball player of the week (Dec. 5 to 11)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman girls basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brielle Magnuson, Rocky Mountain: Averaged 16 points and seven rebounds during a pair of victories vs. Kuna and Meridian.

Jacy Parker, Homedale: Racked up 20 points, five rebounds and four steals in a 42-34 loss to Ambrose.

Saioa Sarria, Capital: Tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 50-26 win vs. rival Borah.

Kimberly Arias, Wilder: Led the Wildcats to the Rolly Lincoln Tournament title by averaging 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.3 steals and two assists while shooting 38% behind the 3-point line.

Avery Howell, Boise: Posted a double-double of 21 points and 21 rebounds in a 60-18 rout of Centennial. She also had four assists, two steals and two blocks in the win.

Paige Cofer, Eagle: Racked up 23 points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks to lead the Mustangs to a 46-42 upset at Timberline.

Kendall Clark, Melba: Had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a 43-37 win at Parma. She also scored 18 points and had six steals in a 52-11 win at Nampa Christian.

Baylie Voile, New Plymouth: Posted 19 points and seven rebounds in a 53-32 win vs. Marsing.

Myra Martinez, Centennial: Poured in 20 points and added three rebounds in a 55-46 victory over Borah.

Ellie Thome, Ambrose: Sank five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Archers to a 42-34 win vs. Homedale.

Riley Beck, Owyhee: Fell one point short of a double-double with nine points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 69-34 win vs. Meridian.

Emmi Swillie, Timberline: Posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-26 win at Kuna.