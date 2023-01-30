Vote for the Treasure Valley girls basketball player of the week (Jan. 23 to 29)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman girls basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caroline Knothe, Bishop Kelly: Recorded a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds in a 50-30 win vs. Columbia to clinch the Knights the 4A SIC regular-season conference title.

Avery Howell, Boise: Racked up 23 points, 20 rebounds and two steals in a 48-45 win at Timberline to clinch the 5A SIC regular-season conference title.

McKayla Hart, Council: Scored 21 points while shooting 75% from the field, and added five rebounds and three blocks in a 65-43 win vs. Salmon River.

Brooke Hardy, Fruitland: Poured in 15 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 37-33 upset of No. 1-ranked Parma.

Addy Bayne, Liberty Charter: Racked up 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 55-39 win at Wilder.

Riley Beck, Owyhee: Stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks in a 62-14 win at Centennial.

Lauren McCall, Timberline: Finished with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 70-24 win at Borah.

Kimberly Zink, Victory Charter: Posted a double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds in a 66-7 win vs. Gem State.

Brooklyn Dayley, Melba: Racked up 18 points, nine steals and five assists in a 53-34 win at Columbia.

Zoey Blackwell, Middleton: Finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 50-40 victory over Meridian.

