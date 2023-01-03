Vote for the Treasure Valley girls basketball player of the week (Dec. 26 to Jan. 1)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman girls basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Thursday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hadley Fraas, Cole Valley Christian: Averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Charges to wins over Meridian, Capital at Minico at the TimberLion Tournament.

Kendall Clark, Melba: Averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds as the Mustangs swept Middleton, Kuna and Mountain View.

Kaidance Kaiser, Parma: Posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in a 29-point win vs. Malad, and then added 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a 20-point win vs. Gooding.

Paige Cofer, Eagle: Recorded a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds with five assists in a 50-35 win vs. Idaho Falls.

Zoey Archibald, Rocky Mountain: Scored 24 points in the Grizzlies’ 46-49 win vs. Columbia.

Piper Davis, Timberline: Poured in 22 points to lead the Wolves to a 52-49 win vs. Twin Falls.