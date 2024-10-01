Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 5)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Thursday.

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Makai Venegas, Nampa: Booted the game-winning 39-yard field goal against Skyview and also had three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Trey Jacobsen, Rocky Mountain: Helped the Grizzlies to a 56-10 victory over Centennial by grabbing two interceptions to go with one tackle.

Ronaldo Gomez, Rimrock: Had a monster night in a 64-46 win over Notus with 420 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 22 attempts, three two-point conversions, 193 passing yards for four touchdowns, and 14 tackles and a sack on defense.

Toby Jones, Middleton: The senior defensive tackle helped the Vikings top Meridian in overtime, racking up 15 tackles, including one tackle for loss and a sack.

Nash O’Kelley, Timberline: The Wolves defeated Capital for the first time since 2003 as O’Kelley made eight solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one sack and five tackles for loss.

Julian Neri, Wilder: The Wildcats outlasted Idaho City 36-30 as Neri rushed for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns while grabbing two receptions for 30 yards.

Onix Carson, Vallivue: Amassed 220 rushing yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left in the Falcons’ 18-14 victory over Emmett.

Austin Ramsey, Eagle: The quarterback completed 13-of-17 passes for 155 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 52-14 win over Mountain View.

Ben Avella, Bishop Kelly: Went a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 202 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the first quarter of a 54-0 win over Columbia.

Luke Henry, Homedale: Totaled three touchdowns and 95 yards on just three carries in the Trojans’ 59-7 win over Payette.

Titus Vidlak, Fruitland: Went 20-for-25 for 242 yards and five touchdowns through the air, and he added 69 yards and another score on seven carries in a win over Cole Valley Christian.

Kolin Cook, Weiser: Threw the game-winning 29-yard touchdown pass and finished with 86 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win over McCall-Donnelly.

