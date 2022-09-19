Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 4)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

FOOTBALL

Ethan Kincheloe, Nampa: Racked up 11 tackles and returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 45-23 win vs. Kuna.

Brody Call, Capital: Had seven catches for 110 yards and two TDs to lead the Eagles to their first win of the season, a 39-14 victory over Centennial.

Eli Hill, Notus: Found the end zone three times in the first half of a 61-14 win vs. Salmon River. He ran for 71 yards and a TD on two carries, caught a 53-yard TD pass, and added a pick-six interception and eight tackles.

Ian Duarte, Eagle: Turned five catches into 52 yards and a TD, and returned a punt 67 yards for a score in the Mustangs’ 27-7 win over Owyhee.

Justin McGee, Mountain View: Ran for 103 yards and three TDs in the Mavericks’ 37-7 win over Borah.

Zeke Martinez, Meridian: Went 9-for-15 for 226 yards and three TDs in a 56-6, mercy-rule win over Timberline.

Isaac Moore, Vallivue: Completed 10-of-14 passes for 243 yards and four TDs as the Falcons routed Columbia 38-6.

Luke Barinaga, Fruitland: Threw for 125 yards and two TDs, and added 96 yards on 22 carries in the Grizzlies’ first win of the season, a 28-12 victory against Nampa Christian.

Ry Fullerton, Emmett: Ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, and caught another score in the Huskies’ 34-24 win over Skyview.