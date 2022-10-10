Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 7)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times below. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

FOOTBALL

Kade Martin, Owyhee: The two-way starter made two interceptions on defense, including one with 30 seconds left to seal a 20-17 win vs. Kuna. He also went 12-for-21 for 111 yards and led the Storm on a game-winning drive.

Julian Neri, Wilder: Racked up nine touchdowns in an 88-51 win vs. Greenleaf. He was 6-of-8 for 157 yards and five TDs through the air. And he ran for 141 yards and four TDs on six carries.

Ian Duarte, Eagle: Posted 176 total yards and two TDs to lead the Mustangs to a 28-19 win over Mountain View to clinch the 5A SIC River Division title.

Tate Johansen, Middleton: Turned 17 offensive touches into 156 yards and three TDs in a 49-21 victory vs. Capital. He also made six tackles on defense.

Brad Ames, Centennial: Led the Patriots to their first win with 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 21-13, overtime victory vs. Timberline. He also had a catch for 26 yards and made six tackles.

Maddox Arnold, McCall-Donnelly: Went 9-for-10 for 234 yards and three TDs in just three quarters in a 52-10 win over Parma. He also ran for a 19-yard score.

Zeke Martinez, Meridian: Finished 13-of-19 for 178 yards and two TDs as the No. 2-ranked Warriors knocked off No. 1 Rocky Mountain 14-12.

Hadley Smith, Bishop Kelly: Had a hand in five touchdowns in a 43-19 win vs. Emmett. He was 15-for-19 for 174 yards and four TDs, and he ran for a 19-yard TD.

Daniel Carrillo, Nampa: Ran for 308 yards and two TDs as the Bulldogs completed a sweep of Nampa School District opponents with a 34-26 win over Skyview.

Parker Rushton, Borah: Finished with 239 yards and four TDs on the ground as the Lions topped Boise 29-14 to sweep their Boise School District opponents.

Story continues

Tyson Fox, Vallivue: Ran for 210 yards and four TDs in a 58-3 rout of Caldwell.

Cache Beus, Melba: Finished 9-for-11 for 140 yards and four TDs in a 58-22 victory vs. Marsing.

Carter Woodland, Notus: Ran for 156 yards and four TDs on just eight carries, and he returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown in a 74-14 win over Idaho City.

Ikaika Ho, Columbia: Ran for 192 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score in a 35-28 win vs. Ridgevue.