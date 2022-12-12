Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Dec. 5 to 11)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eloy Chaparro, Skyview: Averaged 18.5 points, five rebounds, five assists and 5.5 steals as the Hawks split with Nampa and Middleton.

Jack Keller, Columbia: Scored 29 points in a 65-61 win vs. Boise, then added 14 points in a loss to Capital, finishing the week averaging 21.5 points per game.

Noah Palomares, Victory Charter: Averaged 22.5 points, eights rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the Vipers to wins over Garden Valley and Cascade.

Zane Nichols, Tri-Valley: Racked up 30 points, seven steals and two assists in a 56-33 win vs. Salmon River.

Lincoln Mathis, Ambrose: Posted a double-double of 36 points and 11 rebounds in an 83-40 rout of North Star Charter.

Jason Koval, Riverstone: Dropped 40 points in a 74-46 win vs. Gem State, and then added 37 more in a 61-43 win at Idaho City.

Michah Mendiola, Middleton: Had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-46 win vs. Nampa. He finished the week averaging 12.7 points and eight rebounds in three victories.

Heath Jarboe, New Plymouth: Racked up 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his first game of the year in a 61-54, overtime win vs. Vale, Oregon.

Alex Ko, Timberline: Scored 21 points and added two steals to lead the Wolves to a 44-42 win at Ridgevue.

Cutler Beus, Melba: Had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 57-47 victory at Homedale.

Peyton Johnson, Parma: Scored 29 points to lead the Panthers to a 60-52 win at Nyssa, Oregon.

Tyler Thurston, Cascade: Averaged 20.75 points, 6.25 rebounds, five assists and 2.25 steals as the Ramblers went 2-2 for the week.