Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Jan. 23 to 29)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alex Ko, Timberline: Racked up 21 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 58-50 win vs. Boise.

Eloy Chaparro, Skyview: Averaged 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, four assists and five steals in wins vs. Ridgevue and Emmett.

Colton Frates, New Plymouth: Finished with 11 points, 13 assists and three steals in a 67-41 win vs. Nampa Christian. He didn’t miss a shot, going 4-for-4 from the floor and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.

Jack Keller, Columbia: Poured in 33 points in a 52-41 win vs. Ridgevue.

Luke Starner, Liberty Charter: Averaged 15.5 points and 12 rebounds in victories over Riverstone and Wilder.

Logan Haustveit, Mountain View: Racked up 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and five steals per game in wins against Boise and Borah.

Tristan Aspiazu, Notus: Scored 24 points while shooting 7-for-12 from the field in a 62-46 win at Riverstone.

Landon White, Eagle: Posted a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds, and added three steals, in a 78-70 win at Kuna.

Cutter Beus, Melba: Had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in a 71-65 win vs. Nampa Christian to protect the Mustangs’ perfect record.

Liam Campbell, Owyhee: Finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in a 63-60, overtime win over Durango, the top-ranked team in Nevada. He also scored 20 points in a loss to Monteverde, Florida, ESPN’s No. 1 team in the country.

