Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Feb. 6 to 12)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

[Related: Girls basketball athlete of the week]

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alex Ko, Timberline: Scored 20 points and added three rebounds and three steals in a 52-34 win vs. Middleton in a 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Bridger Allen, Kuna: Racked up 21 points, six rebounds, seven steals and three assists in a 66-63, overtime win vs. Rocky Mountain in a 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Noah Palomares, Victory Charter: Averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 steals in wins over Camas County and Riverstone.

Andrew Deedon, Centennial: Set a program scoring record with 40 points while sinking 9-of-14 3-pointers and adding three assists in a 73-65 win over Boise in a 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Javonte Boles, Ridgevue: Averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in wins over Emmett and Caldwell.

Landon White, Eagle: Averaged 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and two assists as the Mustangs snapped Mountain View’s 14-game winning streak, routed Nampa and topped Capital in a 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: Averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals in blowouts of Parma and Weiser to wrap up the 3A SRV regular-season title for the Trojans.

Heath Jarboe, New Plymouth: Had 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-45 win at Compass Charter.

Cutter Bues, Melba: Posted a pair of double-doubles, recording 10 points and 13 rebounds vs. Ambrose, then adding 10 points and 10 rebounds at Marsing for the undefeated Mustangs.

Kade Johnson, Liberty Charter: Scored 22 points while shooting 8-for-9 from the floor and 3-for-3 behind the 3-point line in a 64-31 win at Greenleaf.