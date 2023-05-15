Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (May 8 to 14)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Isaiah Anzaldua, Middleton: Hit a two-out, walk-off single to cap the Vikings’ 6-5 win over Owyhee in the decisive Game 3 of the 5A District Three championship series.

Jacob Ricks, Bishop Kelly: Ripped a walk-off double to cap the Knights’ come-from-behind, 5-4 win over Ridgevue in the 4A District Three Tournament championship game.

Zane Bidwell, Fruitland: Threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 10 in a 14-0 win over Parma to clinch the Grizzlies a state tournament berth.

Sigmund Goode, Homedale: Homered and drove in two runs to lead the Trojans to a 10-9 win over Fruitland in the 3A District Three championship game.

Dylan Brown, Cole Valley Christian: Threw a two-hit shutout and struck out five in a 2-0 win over Melba at the 2A District Three Tournament.

Davey Green, Mountain View: Led the Mavericks to a state tournament berth by throwing 6 ⅓ scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over Rocky Mountain.

Caden Sloan, Timberline: Went 5-for-8 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Wolves on an underdog run to a state tournament berth and a third-place finish at the 5A District Three Tournament.

Mason Krahn, Skyview: Went 7-for-13 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs in four games to lead the Hawks to a 4A state tournament berth.

Teagan Kinney, Marsing: Pitched a complete game and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Huskies to a 6-3 upset against Nampa Christian in the 2A District Three Tournament championship game.

Payton Williams, Vision Charter: Hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning put the Golden Eagles ahead for good in a 14-12 win over Glenns Ferry in the 1A District Three Tournament championship. He went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and drew two walks.

