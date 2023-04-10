Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (April 3 to April 9)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Grady Daniels, Skyview: Hit for the cycle and drove in eight runs in a 28-1 win vs. Vallivue. He finished the week 8-for-8.

Zaylor Bruegeman, Caldwell: Struck out 11 during a complete game in a 3-2 upset of Columbia, holding the Wildcats to two runs (one earned) on five hits.

Landon Mills, Nampa Christian: Threw a one-hit shutout and struck out eight in an 11-0 win at Marsing. He also went 1-for-2 with three RBIs in three games.

Rylie Byington, Meridian: Led the Warriors to a 4-2 win over Rocky Mountain by holding the Grizzlies to two runs on six hits through six innings. He also went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Treyton Swygart, Middleton: Ripped a walk-off home run to right field to lead the Vikings to a 2-1 win over Owyhee.

Gage Haws, Owyhee: Hit a walk-off single to cap the Storm’s 4-3 win against Meridian.

Trey Bohning, Capital: Delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Eagles’ 2-1 win over Boise.

Sean Powers, Parma: Led the Panthers to a doubleheader sweep of Baker, Oregon. He threw a complete game in the opener, striking out 13 while giving up one run on five hits. He went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the nightcap.

Laken Wilson, Vision Charter: Threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout and struck out eight in a 12-0 win vs. Idaho City.

Jack Barker, Mountain View: Went 6-for-13 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs in four games for the Mavericks.

Zane Bidwell, Fruitland: Earned two wins on the mound, throwing a combined 10 ⅔ innings and holding opponents to one run on five hits while striking out 17. He also went 3-for-9 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

Colby Chambers, Rocky Mountain: Struck out 13 in a complete-game victory against Eagle. He held the Mustangs to one run on three hits.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.