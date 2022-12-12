Vote: Will Travis Kelce finish career with most tight end receiving yards in NFL history?

The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on Sunday became just the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 receiving yards in his career.

Kelce finished the game with 10,045 career pass receiving yards, just 15 yards behind Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe for No. 4 all-time among tight ends.

Kelce is still far behind the all-time leader among tight-ends: former Chiefs and Falcons star Tony Gonzalez.

For his career, Gonzalez had 15,127 receiving yards during 17 seasons in the NFL (12 with the Chiefs and five with the Falcons).

Will Kelce, 33, one day pass Gonzalez for the most receiving yards by a tight end? Vote in our poll below.