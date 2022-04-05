Vote on how you think Tiger Woods will do in the 2022 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday he’s playing in the Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday. It comes nearly 14 months after a car accident left him hospitalized and needing surgery.

Will Woods win his sixth green jacket when he plays Augusta National Golf Club for the 2022 tournament in Georgia this week? Or will things go differently for the player with the second-most career major championships?

Vote in our poll below!

This is not a scientific poll and can be voted on multiple times.