Vote for The State’s Midlands high school football player of the week: 10.17.22

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school football Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Oct. 15. Voting ends this Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, RB Gilbert: Junior carried the call 20 times for 139 yards, three touchdowns, caught three passes for 58 yards and a TD. On defense, he had three tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Myles, Brown, LB, Ridge View: Junior had 10 tackles, five for loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups and blocked a punt for a safety in win over Westwood.

Sky Harter, RB, Lugoff-Elgin: Senior rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in win over Richland Northeast.

Devin Johnson, ATH, Gray Collegiate: Senior caught four passes for 101 yards, two touchdowns, rushed for a TD and also threw a TD pass win over Newberry.

Taiden Mines, QB, Lexington: Junior was 13-of-19 passing for 216 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 36 yards in OT win over White Knoll.

Hernandez O’Neal, QB, Keenan: Senior was 13-of-20 passing for 199 yards , two touchdowns and also carried it seven times for 103 yards in win over Eau Claire.

Will McQueen, LB/DB Hammond: Junior picked off two passes, returned both for touchdowns and returned a fumble for a score in a win over Trinity Collegiate.

Edward Robinson, DL, Blythewood: Junior had eight tackles, five for loss, including four sacks in win over Clover. Robinson became the school’s single-season sack leader with 22.

David Rodgers, LB, Cardinal Newman: The junior had 15½ tackles, four for loss, a sack and fumble recovery in a win over Camden Military.

Landon Sharpe, QB, White Knoll: Sophomore was 27-of-38 passing for 440 yards, three touchdowns and rushed for a TD in loss to Lexington.

Casey Shropshire, RB, North Central: Junior carried it 20 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns in win over Cheraw.

Markel Townsend, RB, AC Flora: Senior rushed for 220 yards, three touchdowns and also threw a 32-yard TD pass in win over Irmo.

David Wilson, LB, Spring Valley: Senior had 25 tackles, 15 solo, in win over Fort Mill.