Vote for The State’s Midlands high school football Player of the Week: 9.5.22

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school football Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Sept. 1-3. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

▪ Apollos Cook, WR, Airport: Duke commit had 6 catches for 170 yards, two touchdowns in win over Butler (Ga.)

▪ Landon Danley, S/QB: Senior had seven tackles, fumble recovery and interception, and rushed 6 times for 56 yards in win over Creekside (Ga.)

▪ Alias Graham-Woodberry, RB, Gilbert: Senior had 20 carries for 267 yards and three touchdowns in win over South Aiken.

▪ AJ Jackson, WR, Mid-Carolina: He was 2-of-2 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and caught three passes for 140 yards and two scores in win over Whitmire.

▪ Taiden Mines, QB, Lexington: Junior was 16-of-23 passing for 206 yards, two touchdowns and also ran for a TD in a win over Stratford.

▪ Caleb Pearson, QB, CA Johnson: Ran for 288 yards, two touchdowns, passed for 59 yards and a TD in win over North Central.

▪ AJ Reyes, RB, Cardinal Newman: Senior had 16 carries for 315 yards and six touchdowns in win over Trinity Collegiate.

▪ Edward Robinson, DT, Blythewood: Junior had 10 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in win over Westwood.

▪ Jesse Ross, RB, White Knoll: Carried it 9 times for 89 yards, two touchdowns and also caught a 25-yard TD pass in a win over Colleton County.

▪ Riley Staton, QB, Gray Collegiate: Junior was 21-of-30 passing for 401 yards, three touchdowns in loss to South Atlanta (Ga.).

▪ Donald Tomlin, QB, Ridge View: Senior was 15-of-23 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns in win over Lower Richland.

▪ Xavier Williams, DE, Chapin: Junior had six tackles, two for loss, two sacks, forced fumble and recovered fumble in win over Spring Valley.