Vote for The State’s Midlands high school football player of the week: 10.3.22

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school football Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Sept. 28-29. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, RB, Gilbert: Junior rushed for 181 yards, two touchdowns and caught a pass in a win over Lower Richland.

Aidan Canzater, RB, Hammond: Senior had 247 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns, including a kickoff return for touchdown in win over Augusta Christian.

David Epps, RB, Dreher: Senior rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns in win over Swansea.

Zion Fuller, RB, Spring Valley: Senior carried it 33 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns in win over Rock Hill.

Josh Green, DE, Fairfield Central: Senior had 15 tackles, 11 solo, a sack, fumble recovery and tackles for loss in win over Mid-Carolina.

Cooper Johns, RB, River Bluff: Senior rushed for 218 yards, two touchdowns and caught a pass in win over White Knoll.

Marcus Kelly, RB, Ridge View: Senior rushed for 280 yards, two touchdowns and caught a pass in win over Lugoff-Elgin.

Cortez Lane, ATH, Camden: Junior had 153 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in win over Lakewood.

Naahzeikial Mays, RB, Brookland-Cayce: Senior rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns in win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

OD Robinson, RB, Newberry: Senior carried it 10 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns in win over Eau Claire.

Christian Sexton, LB, Lexington: Junior had 16 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, one sack and blocked a punt in win over Chapin.

Duncan Skehan, QB, Cardinal Newman: Junior was 12-of-17 passing for 255 yards, five touchdowns and also rushed for a TD in a win over John Paul II.

Markel Townsend, RB, AC Flora: Senior carried it 27 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns in win over Westwood.

Kaine Williams, LB, Gray Collegiate: Junior had 12 tackles, three for loss, a sack and forced fumble in win over Columbia.

Will Wilson, QB, Richland Northeast: Sophomore was 9-of-13 passing 117 yards, a TD and also carried it 15 times for 169 yards and two scores in win over Irmo.