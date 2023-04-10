Vote for The State’s high school spring sports Athletes of the Week (4.10.23)

It’s time to vote for The State’s spring sports Athletes of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 3-8. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

If you would like a player to be considered, coaches can e-mail lbezjak@thestate.com by noon Mondays.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Girls sports nominees. Cast your vote below bios

Joyce Edwards, Camden soccer: Junior had eight goals and an assist in a pair of Bulldogs’ two victories last week.

Leah Cabe, Chapin softball: Cabe was 3-for-9 with a pair of triples and four RBIs as Eagles went 3-0 last week.

Ella Harman, Airport soccer: Harman had a pair of goals in a win over rival Brookland-Cayce on Wednesday.

Avery Ingram, Airport softball: Ingram was 6-for-7 with 8 RBIs in two Eagles’ wins last week.

Maddox Long, Gray Collegiate softball: Long was 4-for-9 with 5 RBIs as the War Eagles went 2-2 last week.

Delaney Minor, AC Flora soccer: Minor had two goals and four assists in Falcons’ two wins last week.

Boys sports nominees. Cast your vote below bios

Jon Coonce, Gray Collegiate soccer: Senior had two goals against Columbia to give the War Eagles a share of the Region 4-2A title. Coonce has nine goals this season, including three game-winners.

Deondre Dasant, Keenan baseball: Dasant went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run, walk-off single in the 10th inning in the 8-7 win over Great Falls.

Tyler Floyd, Lexington baseball: College of Charleston commit was 5-for-9 with three homers, seven RBIs and five stolen bases in a pair of wins this week. He also pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five.

Christian Foster, Blythewood soccer: Junior had a pair of goals in two Bengals wins over Spring Valley last week.

Beau Hollins, River Bluff baseball: South Carolina commit was 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs in a pair of games against Dorman. Hollins hit a game-winning three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning against the Cavs.

Story continues

Austin Laughlin, Cardinal Newman baseball: Wofford commit was 4-for-9 with a homer and 5 RBIs in Cardinals’ two wins last week.

Robert McMillan, Brookland-Cayce baseball: McMillan was 5-for-7 with a homer and six RBIs as Bearcats went 2-1 last week.

Cooper Raines, Chapin baseball: Raines was 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs in win over Brookland-Cayce.

Riley Ward, Lugoff-Elgin baseball: Ward went 6-for-6 with a homer, double, triple and two RBIs in a pair of wins over Richland Northeast.

Carson Weathers, Blythewood baseball: Weathers was 4-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs in a pair of Bengals’ wins last week.