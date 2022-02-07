Vote for The State’s high school basketball players of the week (Feb. 7)

Chris Dearing
·3 min read
Jeff Blake/Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

t’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands high school basketball Players of the Week for games played Jan. 31-Feb. 5. Voting ends at noon Thursday, and you can vote as many times you like. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Thursday.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.:

BOYS BASKETBALL NOMINEES

Evan Carter, Cardinal Newman: Carter had a hand in the Cardinals’ three victories this week. He averaged 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in the three wins, including a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-55 win over Laurence Manning.

Jahmari Kennerly, Brookland-Cayce: Kennerly averaged 18 points in three Bearcats’ victories. He scored 19 points in a 77-46 win over Swansea and followed that with a 17-point effort in a 51-46 victory over Strom Thurmond. He finished the week with 18 points in an 87-48 win over Gilbert.

Juice Kiett, Irmo: Kiett was at his best in a 63-52 win over A.C. Flora in a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class 4A. He scored 28 points and had seven rebounds against the Falcons on Friday. He also had 13 points, seven assists and two rebounds in a 63-44 victory over Dreher on Tuesday.

Israel Macklin, Camden: The sophomore guard scored 29 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 77-62 region victory over Lake City.

Chrisean Oree, Keenan: Oree helped the Raiders close out the regular season with a pair of wins over Mid-Carolina. The junior averaged 18 points including 21 on Tuesday night against the Rebels.

Avante Parker, Gray Collegiate: The War Eagles clinched the region title with two wins over Eau Claire last week. Parker scored 12 points in a 64-30 victory then added 19 points in a 75-25 win over the Shamrocks.

Lawson Wade, Richard Winn Academy: Wade averaged 18 points to lead RWA to three wins during the week. Wade scored 22 points in a 70-29 win over Wardlaw Academy.

GIRLS BASKETBALL NOMINEES

Dyani Dennis, Batesburg-Leesville: Dennis led the Panthers to a pair of wins over Newberry last week. She scored 16 in a 60-38 victory then scored 20 in a 45-37 on Friday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan: Fulwiley averaged 34 points in two wins over Mid-Carolina. She went off for 42 points in a 90-19 win then followed that up with 26 points in an 83-25 victory.

Lauren Jacobs, Cardinal Newman: Jacobs scored 33 points in a 69-20 victory over Ben Lippen on Friday.

Jessica Means, Saluda: Means averaged 21.5 points in four wins last week. In a pair of wins over Columbia, Means scored 18 and 23 points. In a couple of wins over Newberry, Means scored 26 and 19 points.

Tyra Myers, Hammond: The senior guard scored 21 points in a 49-34 win over Heathwood Hall. In the second matchup with the Highlanders, Myers scored 20 points in the 53-35 win.

Alyssa Woodlock, Gray Collegiate: The War Eagles won the region title after two wins over Eau Claire. Woodlock scored 13 points in the 58-33 victory then added 22 in a 75-25 win over the Shamrocks.

Jaclyn Wright-Thompson, A.C. Flora: Wright-Thompson helped the Falcons to two wins on the week. She scored nine points in a 63-12 victory over Richland Northeast. She added 17 points in a 52-26 victory over Irmo on Friday.

