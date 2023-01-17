Vote for The State’s girls high school basketball player of the week

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school girls basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools for games played Jan. 9-14. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can send nominations to Lou Bezjak by 10 a.m. on Monday.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Joyce Edwards, Jr., Camden: Junior averaged 27 points and 16 rebounds in Bulldogs’ three wins. She also went over 2,500 points in her career.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, Sr., Keenan: Senior started week with triple-double against Eau Claire and then had 40 points, 13 rebounds in win over Westwood on Saturday.

Terianna Gray, Jr., AC Flora: Junior averaged 15.3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3.3 steals as Falcons went 2-1 last week.

Lauren Jacobs, So., Heathwood Hall: Sophomore averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals in Heathwood’s two wins last week.

Jessica Means, Sr., Saluda: Senior averaged 31 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 steals in Tigers’ two wins.

Hillary Offing, Sr., Dutch Fork: Senior scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds in Dutch Fork’s lone game against White Knoll.

Jhnai Sumter, Fr., Lower Richland: Freshman averaged 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 steals in the Diamond Hornets’ three wins last week.

Chase Thomas, Fr., Blythewood: Freshman averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds in Bengals’ two games last week.

Kadence Walker-Lee, So., Gray Collegiate: Sophomore averaged 14 points and 8.7 rebounds in War Eagles’ three wins.