Vote for The State’s boys high school basketball player of the week

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school boys basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools for games played Jan. 9-14.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page. Coaches can send future nominations to Lou Bezjak by 10 a.m. on Monday.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Arden Conyers, Sr., Westwood: Senior averaged 23.3 and was 11-of-20 from 3-point range last week for the Redhawks.

Amari Evans, Sr., Hammond: Senior averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in Skyhawks’ two games last week.

JD Gardner, Sr., Heathwood Hall: Senior averaged 36 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals in Heathwood’s two games last week.

Will Olden, Jr., Blythewood: Junior shot 54.5% from three-point range, averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in Bengals’ two wins last week.

DaShawn Smith, Sr., Columbia: Senior averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in Capitals’ two games last week.

James Smith, 8th grade, White Knoll: The eighth-grader averaged 17.5 points, 5 steals and 4.5 rebounds in White Knoll’s two games last week.

Marquis Smith, Sr., Richland Northeast: Senior averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in Cavs’ two games. Smith hit game-winning shot in OT win over AC Flora and game-tying shot to send game to OT against Lugoff-Elgin.

Montraivis White, Sr., Gray Collegiate: Senior averaged 24.5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the War Eagles” two wins this week.