How to vote for Sports Personality of the Year tonight

Lewis Hamilton, Marcus Rashford, Tyson Fury and Ronnie O’Sullivan (Getty)

The Sports Personality of the Year Awards is expected to be a closely fought contest between four standout candidates of 2020 despite an otherwise strange year for sport.

Back in February, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in a much-anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to become the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. Fury’s triumph went down as one of the greatest comeback stories in British boxing history.

In August, the delayed World Snooker Championship was won by Ronnie O’Sullivan, capturing his sixth world crown – one fewer than the most in the modern era, Stephen Hendry’s seven – and burnishing his status as arguably the greatest snooker player of all time. O’Sullivan crushed fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in an utterly dominant final display at the Crucible.

This month Lewis Hamilton went one better, claiming his seventh world title with victory at the Turkish Grand Prix to equal Michael Schumacher’s record tally and push his claim to be the greatest F1 driver in history. Aged 35 and still near the peak of his powers, Hamilton has time to move into the outright lead in total number of world championships won.

Marcus Rashford will pick up a special award after his campaigning to put pressure on the government to ensure free school meal vouchers for underprivileged children continue into the holidays during the pandemic, forcing a U-turn from prime minister Boris Johnson. He has continued to fight the cause in spite of much abuse on social media, and received an MBE for his efforts.

• Read more: O’Sullivan doubts Hamilton’s claim as a sporting great

After Ben Stokes won last year’s prize, for his brilliant displays for England in the drawn Ashes series and their Cricket World Cup triumph, who will win this year’s Sports Personality of the Year Award?

When is Sports Personality of the Year?

The awards show will be aired on the BBC on Sunday 20 December at 8pm.

How can I watch it?

The whole ceremony, a virtual event for the first time, will be shown on BBC One with coverage hosted by Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Gary Lineker and Alex Scott beginning at 8pm.

The show will also be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website via BBC iPlayer.

Can I vote for the winner?

As usual viewers will be able to cast their vote for their favourite during the live show.

What are the Sports Personality odds?

Lewis Hamilton 1/4

Ronnie O’Sullivan 11/2

Tyson Fury 11/2

Hollie Doyle 14/1

Jordan Henderson 20/1

Stuard Broad 200/1

Odds courtesy of Betfair