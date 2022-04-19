Vote for the southwestern Illinois Softball Player of the Week April 11-16

Vote for the Belleville News-Democrat’s Softball Prep of the Week. Poll closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 21. To vote again, hit refresh.

Zoie Boyd, Edwardsville High School, junior, OF. In recent action, Boyd had a hit and scored the team’s only run in a 1-0 victory against Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East. As of Friday, Boyd was hitting .350 on the season with 6 RBI and 9 runs scored.

Valerie Combs, Nashville High School, junior, C. In recent games, Combs went 8-for-9 with 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 9 RBI, 6 runs scored and 1 stolen base. As of Friday, Combs was batting .432 on the season with 8 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored and 2 stolen bases.

Maddie Davis, Waterloo High School, senior, INF/C. In recent games against Collinsville and Triad, Davis went 6-for-13 with 2 round trippers and 4 RBI. She then against Mascoutah. As of Friday, Davis was hitting .516 on the season with two home runs and 12 RBI.

Lizzie Ludwig, Freeburg High School, senior, P/INF. Ludwig helped the Midgets to a 3-1 win against Cahokia Conference rival Columbia, tossing a complete-game 3-hitter while striking out 11. She also had a hit and an RBI in the game. Overall, as of Friday, Ludwig was 5-1 on the season with a 0.42 earned run average and 52 strikeouts in 33 innings. She also was hitting .421 on the season with 3 home runs and 17 RBI as of Friday.

Ryleigh Owens, Edwardsville High School, senior, P. In recent action, Owens tossed a 3-hit, complete-game shutout against Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East while leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory. As of Friday, Owens was 4-0 on the season with an earned run average of 1.00, while fanning 37 in 28 innings of work. She also was hitting .393 with 5 RBI.

Payton Todd, Belleville West High School, senior, P. In recent games, Todd faced 62 batters and only allowed 5 earned runs, leading her team to two victories. As of Friday, Todd had 33 strikeouts with 5 wins on the season to go with a 3.19 earned run average, while also posting 11 RBI.