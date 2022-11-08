How to vote in person or drop off a ballot in Sacramento County on Election Day

There’s still time for you to get your vote in.

If you’re planning to vote in person at a polling location or drop off your ballot in Sacramento County on Election Day, here’s what to know.

How in person voting works

All California registered voters got a ballot in the mail for the 2022 general election. You can fill that ballot out and return it to a vote center on Election Day.

If you prefer to vote at the polling center, here’s what you can expect, according to Sacramento County:

You’ll check in with the vote center staff and they will confirm your eligibility to send in a ballot. Some individuals may need to show identification to vote in person. This includes those who are voting for the first time after registering to vote by mail and did not provide a driver license number, California ID number or the last four digits of their social security number on the registration form. Identification can be a recent utility bill, passport, license or student ID. You’ll wait for your printed ballot or the next available ballot marking station. Put your votes in and when you’re finished, put it into the ballot box.

Vote centers in Sacramento County

All vote centers are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day. You can see the full list at the Sacramento County website.

In Sacramento:

California Museum - 1020 O St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Oak Park Community Center - 3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer - 4641 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821

Department of Human Assistance in Florin - 2450 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95822

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church - 7595 Center Pkwy (Enter from Tangerine Ave), Sacramento, CA 95823

Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center - 2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

Unity of Sacramento Church - 9249 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826

Florin Rebekah Hall - 8360 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) - 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr), Sacramento, CA 95834

Greater Sacramento Urban League - 3725 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838

Sacramento County Administration Building - 700 H St (Enter from I St), Sacramento, CA 95814

CLARA Auditorium - 1425 24th St (Enter Parking from O Street), Sacramento, CA 95816

In Elk Grove:

California Northstate University - 9700 W Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95757

The Center at District56 - 8230 Civic Center Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95757

Edward Harris Jr. Middle School - 8691 Power Inn Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Elk Grove City Council Chambers - 8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Elk Grove United Methodist Church - 8986 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Laguna Creek Sports Club - 9570 Racquet Ct, Elk Grove, CA 95758

In Folsom:

Folsom Community Center - 52 Natoma St, Folsom, CA 95630

Muslim Community of Folsom - 391 S Lexington Dr, Suite 120, Folsom, CA 95630

Folsom Lake College - 10 College Pkwy (Use Parking Lot A), Folsom, CA 95630

In Antelope:

CJUSD Office Annex (Formerly Center Jr High School) - 3243 Center Court Ln, Antelope, CA 95843

North Highlands, Antelope Library - 4235 Antelope Rd, Antelope, CA 95843

VFW Post 4647 - 3300 U St, Antelope, CA 95843

In Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Community Center - 6300 Fountain Square Dr, Citrus Heights, CA 95621

Citrus Heights Fellowship - 7405 Mariposa Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Sylvan Oaks Library - 6700 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95621

Need a drop box?

You can also drop your mail ballot in a drop box on Election Day.

There are about 58 drop boxes throughout the county, including a drive through and walk up box at 7000 65th Street, Suite A.

You can find the other drop boxes, which are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day, at:

Arcade Library - 2443 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) - 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3, Sacramento, CA 95834

California State University Sacramento (CSUS) - Welcome Center, 6000 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819

Del Paso Heights Library - 920 Grand Ave, Sacramento, CA 95838

Elk Grove City Hall - 8401 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Elk Grove Library - 8900 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Fair Oaks Library - 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Folsom City Hall - 50 Natoma St, Folsom, CA 95630

Folsom Public Library - 411 Stafford St, Folsom, CA 95630

You can find the full list of drop box locations online. You can also mail your ballot to the elections office — just make sure it’s postmarked Tuesday.

Not registered to vote?

That’s OK. You can still go to one of the in-person polling locations and cast a conditional ballot. Your vote will be counted once your eligibility is verified.