Vote for the Observer’s high school athlete of the week (01.14.22)

Langston Wertz Jr.
·7 min read

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer’s high school athletes of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the polls will close.

Boys’ Basketball

Rasheed Baldwin, Cox Mill: The 6-foot-4 senior nearly quadrupled his season average, scoring a career-high 26 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Cox Mill to a 90-84 win at Lake Norman, Jan. 7.

Baldwin also had 10 points in a 69-34 win over Pine Lake Prep Jan. 4.

Baldwin is averaging 7.1 points per game for Cox Mill (9-5).

Bishop Boswell, South Mecklenburg: The 6-foot-4 sophomore had 22 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead South Mecklenburg to a 68-63 win over Olympic Jan. 7.

Boswell helped the Sabres’ coach, Gary Hall, to his 500th career victory in the same game.

South Mecklenburg (8-4) also lost to Ardrey Kell 62-52 Jan. 4.

Dallas Gardner, Charlotte Country Day: The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 32 points per game as Charlotte Country Day beat North Raleigh Christian and South Charlotte Thunder this week to give the Buccaneers seven straight victories.

Gardner had 36 points in a 71-58 win over South Charlotte Thunder Jan. 4.

He also had 28 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 65-52 victory over Ravenscroft.

Charlotte Country Day is 13-6 through Sunday.

Kyler Harris, Porter Ridge: The 6-foot-1 junior nearly posted a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists to lead Porter Ridge to a 60-58 win at Cuthbertson Jan. 7.

Harris also had 11 points and three rebounds in an 83-50 victory over Piedmont Jan. 4.

Harris is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game for Porter Ridge (10-4) through Sunday.

Chase Lowe, Weddington: The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals as Weddington beat Freedom, Piedmont and Sun Valley to remain perfect at 14-0 through Sunday.

Lowe scored 17 points, had six rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead the Warriors to a 66-40 win over Sun Valley, Jan. 4.

The next night, he had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 74-50 victory over Freedom.

Lowe finished off the week with 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and one assist as Weddington won 60-42 at Piedmont, Jan. 7.

Lowe is averaging 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and three steals per game for Weddington.

K.C. Shaw, Mooresville Basketball: The 6-foot-4 senior had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Mooresville to a 67-54 win at South Iredell Jan. 4.

He also had 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 90-73 victory over Hickory Ridge Jan. 6.

Shaw finished off the week by scoring 15 points, to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in a 66-57 win at West Cabarrus Jan. 7.

Mooresville is 11-1 this season.

Doug Smith, North Stanly: The 6-foot- senior averaged 18.5 points and 14 rebounds per game as North Stanly beat both Albemarle and Mount Pleasant this week.

Smith scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds in an 86-72 victory over Mount Pleasant, Jan. 4.

He also scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a 73-53 win at Albemarle, Jan. 7.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Girls’ Basketball

Cassidy Geddes, Newton Conover: The 5-foot-7 junior averaged 30 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game as Newton Conover beat Fred T. Foard and West Lincoln, while losing to East Burke.

Geddes scored 40 points, including eight three-pointers, 10 rebounds and four steals in a 73-32 win over West Lincoln Jan. 7.

She also had 27 points, including six three-pointers, 10 rebounds and seven steals in a 61-38 victory at Fred T. Foard Jan. 5.

The previous night, Geddes had 23 points, five rebounds and five steals in a 59-50 loss to East Burke.

Geddes is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and four steals per game for Newton Conover (11-2).

Delanie Hill, Providence: The 5-foot-6 sophomore averaged 17.5 points, five assists, 4.5 rebounds and three steals per game this week as Providence beat Independence and Rocky River.

Hill had 21 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 46-43 win at Independence Jan. 4.

She also had 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in a 57-27 win at Rocky River Jan. 7.

Hill is averaging 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals per game for a Providence team (8-4) that has won four straight games.

Kyndall Shivers, Marvin Ridge: The 5-foot-7 senior nearly doubled her season averages, scoring 17 points, four rebounds and four assists per contest as Marvin Ridge beat Cuthbertson, Nation Ford and Sun Valley this week.

Shivers is averaging 10 points, two rebounds and two assists per game for Marvin Ridge (11-4).

Marissa Sorvillo, Lake Norman Charter Basketball: The 5-foot-7 senior scored a career-high 31 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and six steals to lead Lake Norman Charter to a 78-41 win over South Rowan Jan. 7.

She also had 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 66-54 victory over West Rowan Jan. 4.

Sorvillo is averaging 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for Lake Norman Charter (6-2).

Braelyn Stillwell, East Burke Basketball: The 5-foot-4 freshman scored 23 points to go with six assists, three rebounds and three steals to lead East Burke to a 59-50, upset victory at Newton Conover, Jan. 4.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Athlete of the week

Quinn Falasaca, Hough Wrestling: The Huskies’ sophomore went 3-0 at 152 pounds in his first varsity action of the season to help Hough to a critical, Queen City Athletic conference victory over Mallard Creek Jan. 5.

Hough (6-1) is now in the driver’s seat to win the regular season conference title.

Banks McAfee, A.L. Brown swimming: The Wonders’ junior swam a 27.07 to win the 50 freestyle in a tri-meet with Mooresville and South Iredell at the Kannapolis YMCA Jan. 7.

Alison Thome, Cuthbertson swimming: The Cavaliers’ senior won the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) titles in the 100 and 200 freestyle Jan. 6.

Thome also helped the Cuthbertson 200 medley relay to an SCC title, while swimming on the 200 freestyle relay, SCC runner-up at the same meet.

Thome, a two-time state champion, is a University of Alabama commit, and also excels in the classroom with a 4.32 grade-point average.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 8.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson practically danced in delight. He dribbled through his legs a half-dozen times one day last week, then hopped on both feet to complete two circles all while triumphantly raising his right hand high in the air to acknowledge his cheering supporters. Thompson is back to basketball at long last. Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother has been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in a game for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Sunday against Cleveland following

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.