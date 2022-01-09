Vote for the Observer’s high school athlete of the week (01.14.22)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer’s high school athletes of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the polls will close.

Boys’ Basketball

Rasheed Baldwin, Cox Mill: The 6-foot-4 senior nearly quadrupled his season average, scoring a career-high 26 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Cox Mill to a 90-84 win at Lake Norman, Jan. 7.

Baldwin also had 10 points in a 69-34 win over Pine Lake Prep Jan. 4.

Baldwin is averaging 7.1 points per game for Cox Mill (9-5).

Bishop Boswell, South Mecklenburg: The 6-foot-4 sophomore had 22 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead South Mecklenburg to a 68-63 win over Olympic Jan. 7.

Boswell helped the Sabres’ coach, Gary Hall, to his 500th career victory in the same game.

South Mecklenburg (8-4) also lost to Ardrey Kell 62-52 Jan. 4.

Dallas Gardner, Charlotte Country Day: The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 32 points per game as Charlotte Country Day beat North Raleigh Christian and South Charlotte Thunder this week to give the Buccaneers seven straight victories.

Gardner had 36 points in a 71-58 win over South Charlotte Thunder Jan. 4.

He also had 28 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 65-52 victory over Ravenscroft.

Charlotte Country Day is 13-6 through Sunday.

Kyler Harris, Porter Ridge: The 6-foot-1 junior nearly posted a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists to lead Porter Ridge to a 60-58 win at Cuthbertson Jan. 7.

Harris also had 11 points and three rebounds in an 83-50 victory over Piedmont Jan. 4.

Harris is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game for Porter Ridge (10-4) through Sunday.

Chase Lowe, Weddington: The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals as Weddington beat Freedom, Piedmont and Sun Valley to remain perfect at 14-0 through Sunday.

Lowe scored 17 points, had six rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead the Warriors to a 66-40 win over Sun Valley, Jan. 4.

Story continues

The next night, he had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 74-50 victory over Freedom.

Lowe finished off the week with 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and one assist as Weddington won 60-42 at Piedmont, Jan. 7.

Lowe is averaging 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and three steals per game for Weddington.

K.C. Shaw, Mooresville Basketball: The 6-foot-4 senior had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Mooresville to a 67-54 win at South Iredell Jan. 4.

He also had 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 90-73 victory over Hickory Ridge Jan. 6.

Shaw finished off the week by scoring 15 points, to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in a 66-57 win at West Cabarrus Jan. 7.

Mooresville is 11-1 this season.

Doug Smith, North Stanly: The 6-foot- senior averaged 18.5 points and 14 rebounds per game as North Stanly beat both Albemarle and Mount Pleasant this week.

Smith scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds in an 86-72 victory over Mount Pleasant, Jan. 4.

He also scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a 73-53 win at Albemarle, Jan. 7.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Girls’ Basketball

Cassidy Geddes, Newton Conover: The 5-foot-7 junior averaged 30 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game as Newton Conover beat Fred T. Foard and West Lincoln, while losing to East Burke.

Geddes scored 40 points, including eight three-pointers, 10 rebounds and four steals in a 73-32 win over West Lincoln Jan. 7.

She also had 27 points, including six three-pointers, 10 rebounds and seven steals in a 61-38 victory at Fred T. Foard Jan. 5.

The previous night, Geddes had 23 points, five rebounds and five steals in a 59-50 loss to East Burke.

Geddes is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and four steals per game for Newton Conover (11-2).

Delanie Hill, Providence: The 5-foot-6 sophomore averaged 17.5 points, five assists, 4.5 rebounds and three steals per game this week as Providence beat Independence and Rocky River.

Hill had 21 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 46-43 win at Independence Jan. 4.

She also had 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in a 57-27 win at Rocky River Jan. 7.

Hill is averaging 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals per game for a Providence team (8-4) that has won four straight games.

Kyndall Shivers, Marvin Ridge: The 5-foot-7 senior nearly doubled her season averages, scoring 17 points, four rebounds and four assists per contest as Marvin Ridge beat Cuthbertson, Nation Ford and Sun Valley this week.

Shivers is averaging 10 points, two rebounds and two assists per game for Marvin Ridge (11-4).

Marissa Sorvillo, Lake Norman Charter Basketball: The 5-foot-7 senior scored a career-high 31 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and six steals to lead Lake Norman Charter to a 78-41 win over South Rowan Jan. 7.

She also had 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 66-54 victory over West Rowan Jan. 4.

Sorvillo is averaging 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for Lake Norman Charter (6-2).

Braelyn Stillwell, East Burke Basketball: The 5-foot-4 freshman scored 23 points to go with six assists, three rebounds and three steals to lead East Burke to a 59-50, upset victory at Newton Conover, Jan. 4.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Athlete of the week

Quinn Falasaca, Hough Wrestling: The Huskies’ sophomore went 3-0 at 152 pounds in his first varsity action of the season to help Hough to a critical, Queen City Athletic conference victory over Mallard Creek Jan. 5.

Hough (6-1) is now in the driver’s seat to win the regular season conference title.

Banks McAfee, A.L. Brown swimming: The Wonders’ junior swam a 27.07 to win the 50 freestyle in a tri-meet with Mooresville and South Iredell at the Kannapolis YMCA Jan. 7.

Alison Thome, Cuthbertson swimming: The Cavaliers’ senior won the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) titles in the 100 and 200 freestyle Jan. 6.

Thome also helped the Cuthbertson 200 medley relay to an SCC title, while swimming on the 200 freestyle relay, SCC runner-up at the same meet.

Thome, a two-time state champion, is a University of Alabama commit, and also excels in the classroom with a 4.32 grade-point average.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 8.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)