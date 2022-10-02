Vote for The Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week (10.07.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want.

The poll will close Friday, though results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Whitney Agar, Hough volleyball: The Huskies’ senior setter served a 25-0 game at West Mecklenburg to help Hough to a 3-0 win with 13 aces, six assists and one kill on Sept. 29.

Agar also had 20 assists in a 3-0 sweep of Julius Chambers Sept. 28.

Agar has 241 assists, 58 digs and 30 aces for Hough (15-2) through Sunday

Chelsie Bell, Carolina International volleyball: The Comets’ sophomore had 11 kills, 10 aces, one assist and one dig in a 3-0 win over Sugar Creek Charter Sept. 28.

The same day, she had 11 aces and eight kills in a game two win over the same Sugar Creek Charter team.

Bell has 153 kills and 32 aces for Carolina International (8-10) through Sunday.

Reese Coltrane, West Lincoln golf: The Rebels’ senior shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and help her team to victory over Fred T. Foard at Catawba Country Club Sept. 27.

Coltrane also shot a 37 to earn medalist honors as West Lincoln beat both Newton Conover and North Lincoln at Deer Brook Run Golf Club Sept. 28.

Coltrane now has the West Lincoln, school record for individual medalist honors earned in her high school golf career.

Alivia Helms, Covenant Day golf: The Lions’ seventh-grader shot a 44 to earn medalist honors in a match with Providence Day at Pine Lake Country Club Sept. 28.

Helms is averaging a 46.0 per nine holes through Sunday.

Brooke Hope, R.S. Central cross-country: The Hilltoppers’ junior ran a 21:07.17 to win the Rutherford County Championship on her home course by nearly three minutes over the field Sept. 26.

Hope’s run also helped her R.S. Central girls’ cross country team to a 15-point victory.

Ivey Mattscheck, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ senior scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime victory at Covenant Day Sept. 29.

Mattscheck also had two goals and one assist in a 10-0 win at Ardrey Kell Sept. 27.

Story continues

Mattscheck had five goals and three assists for a Myers Park field hockey team (12-1) that has won eight straight games.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian cross-country: The Warriors’ sophomore ran the second fastest time of her career, with an 18:25.60, to win the Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) meet on her home course by nearly a minute over the field Sept. 27.

Miller also led her Metrolina Christian girls’ cross country team to victory at the same meet.

Maggie Munday, South Iredell volleyball: The Vikings’ junior defensive specialist had 16 digs, 15 service receptions and three assists to lead South Iredell to a 3-0 win over Hickory Ridge in their lone game this week Sept. 28.

Munday has 71 digs, 57 service receptions and four assists for South Iredell (9-7) through Sunday.

Macy Parks, North Lincoln cross-country: The Knights’ senior ran a 20:18.22 to win at West Iredell by 2:05 over the field Sept. 27.

Parks’ efforts helped the North Iredell girls’ cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the same meet.

Sydney Tate, Davidson Day volleyball: The Patriots’ junior setter had 35 assists, seven kills, five digs, three aces and a block in a 3-1 win at Statesville Christian Sept. 27.

Tate also had 35 assists, five digs, four blocks and two kills in a 3-0 victory at SouthLake Christian Sept. 29.

Tate had 627 assists, 118 digs, 42 kills, 33 aces and 28 blocks for a Davidson Day team (16-8) that has won five straight games.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 1.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

HOW TO VOTE

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here