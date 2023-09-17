Vote for Observer/Deer Park high school football defensive player of the week (09.22.23)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer/Deer Park Water high school football defensive player of the week.

Eligible players are at schools in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union Counties in North Carolina and in York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina.

The weekly winner will receive a trophy from Deer Park.

This week’s defensive nominees

Justin Abanquah, Indian Land (SC): In a 13-12 win over Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian, Abanquah had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss and two quarterback pressures.

Zay Bolden, South Mecklenburg: junior had a huge game in a 46-33 win over Olympic that was the Sabres’ first win of the season. Bolden had an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble that returned for a score, plus 12 tackles.

Keegan Bostic, West Lincoln: team-high 10 tackles in a 36-28 win over Bandys.

Ryan Connotillo, Pine Lake Prep: in an 8-0 win over Mountain Island Charter, Connotillo had six tackles, including five for a loss. He finished with 3.5 sacks and two QB hurries.

Neal Farris, Clover (SC): Senior punter was a star in Friday’s 35-13 win over Dorman. He had four touchbacks on kickoff and had five punts for a 43-yard average. He had a long punt of 52 yards.

Sam Johnson, West Charlotte: 11 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack in Thursday’s 17-15 win over Mallard Creek. Johnson is a 6-foot-3 sophomore defensive tackle.

Mark McMahon, Charlotte Catholic: senior linebacker had two interceptions in Friday’s 29-22 win at Providence. He returned one for a touchdown. The second one ended Providence’s final threat and sealed the win.

LeDarrion Menter, Northwest Cabarrus: junior defensive end had 10 tackles, two sackes and a forced fumble in a 63-0 win over South Rowan.

Ben Parcewski, Porter Ridge: in a 28-20 loss to Monroe, Parcewski had eight tackles, two tackles for a loss and three quarterback hurries.

Jammar Perry, Rock Hill Northwestern (SC): In a 49-24 win over 5A power Gaffney, Perry had 7.5 tackles, tied for a team-high, plus a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Baron Thomas, Sun Valley: team-high eight tackles in a 48-0 win over Alexander Central. Of those eight tackles, 4.5 were counted as for a loss.

Jack Yenichek, Christ The King: in a 32-8 win over Winston-Salem Carver, Yenichek had 13 tackles, two tackles for a loss plus two interceptions. He returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown, and he had a blocked punt.

Jordan Young, Monroe: preseason Mr. Football nominee in North Carolina was big in Friday’s come-from-behind 28-20 win over previously unbeaten Porter Ridge: a sack, two tackles for a loss and two pass breakups.

How to Vote

To vote in the poll, you must type in your email and then type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here