Vote for Observer/Deer Park girls’ high school athlete of the week: Nov. 3.

Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson cross-country: The Cavaliers’ senior ran a 18:00.35 to finish third-place at the 4A Midwest Regional at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville on Oct. 28. Bell, a Georgetown University commit, also led the Cuthbertson girls’ cross-country team to a 4A Midwest Regional runner-up finish the same day.

Morgan Boonshaft, Providence Day cross-country: The Chargers’ senior ran a personal-best 17:34.60 to win the NCISAA 4A state title by nearly 38 seconds over the field at WakeMed Park in Cary on Oct. 27. Boonshaft also led the Providence Day girls’ cross country team to a state title by 42 points. Boonshaft won the CISAA conference title Oct. 17.

Avery Gurley, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ senior scored two goals and had one assist to lead Myers Park to a 5-0 win over South Mecklenburg on Oct. 26. Gurley has 10 goals and eight assists for a Myers Park team (13-3) that had won 10 straight games through Sunday.

Elle Louise Kocmond, Providence Day field hockey: The Chargers’ senior had the game-tying assist and a key defensive save as Providence Day lost 2-1 in a hard fought, NCISAA state semifinal game at Charlotte Country Day on Oct. 25. Kocmond, a U.C. Davis commit, had four goals and 12 assists for Providence Day (11-7) this season.

Maya Little, Pine Lake Prep cross-country: The Pride freshman a 19:14.40 to win the 2A West Regional title at Asheville Christian, Oct. 29. Little’s run, less than a second off her personal-best, also helped the Pine Lake Prep girls’ cross-country team to 2A West runner-up finish.

Elizabeth Lyle, Charlotte Country Day field hockey: The Buccaneers’ sophomore goalkeeper earned a shutout to help Charlotte Country Day to the NCISAA state championship with 2-0 win over Cary Christian on Oct. 28. Lyle only allowed one goal in three playoffs games as Charlotte Country Day (15-5) beat Providence Day 2-1 in the state semifinals Oct. 25, and 4-0 over Ravenscroft in the state quarterfinals Oct. 19.

Marissa Matthews, Union Academy golf: The Cardinals’ junior shot an 88 with seven pars and a birdie in her round to finish fourth overall (of 64 golfers) at the 1A/2A Central Regional at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin on Oct. 24. Matthews’ play also helped the Union Academy girls’ team to a runner-up regional finish.

Brooke Mehlhouse, Catawba Ridge golf: The Copperheads’ seventh-grader shot 78-81 to finish fifth at the S.C. 4A state championship at Saluda Valley Country Club in Williamston on Oct. 23-24. Mehlhouse’s play also helped the Catawba Ridge girls’ team to a 4A state runner-up finish the same day. Mehlhouse earned all-state and all-region honors this season.

Lauren Proicou, Charlotte Catholic field hockey: The Cougars’ senior scored all four goals in a 4-0 win over Weddington on Oct. 26.

Emily Rosenschein, Bradford Prep golf: The Bears’ senior shot a 5-over-par 77 to finish in third place (of 60 golfers) at the 1A/2A West Regional at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Rutherfordton on Oct. 23. Rosenchein has two birdies and nine pars in her round.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Myers Park golf: The Mustangs’ junior shot a 6-under-par 66 to win the 4A West Regional by five shots at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville on Oct. 23. Rudisill also helped the Myers Park girls’ golf team to a regional title by 13 shots over runner-up Marvin Ridge the same day.

Lily Yampolsky, Lake Norman Charter cross-country: The Knights’ senior ran a 20:00.01 to win her third straight 3A Midwest Regional title by over a minute at Salisbury Community Park on Oct. 28. Yampolsky, a Williams College (Mass.) commit, also led the Lake Norman Charter girls’ team to 3A Midwest Regional title by 46 points on the same day.

