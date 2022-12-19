Vote for The Observer’s boys HS athlete of the week, sponsored by One Hour Heating & Air

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week, sponsored by One Hour Heating & Air.

Cole Calloway, Lake Norman Basketball: The 6-foot-4 senior scored 18 points and had five rebounds and five steals in an 82-23 win at South Iredell Dec. 13.

Calloway also had 18 points, including his 1,000th career point, in a 74-43 victory over Watauga Dec. 16.

Calloway is averaging 17.8 points per game for Lake Norman (6-4, through Sunday).

James Carswell, Lake Norman Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored 18 points and had four rebounds and two steals in a 76-64 loss to Concord Dec. 13.

Carswell also had 18 points with five rebounds and two steals in a 62-49 win at Carson Dec. 16.

Carswell is averaging 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for Lake Norman Charter (4-4, through Sunday).

Eli Clark, Metrolina Christian Basketball: The 6-foot senior scored 26 points, had six rebounds and six assists in a 58-49 win at South Charlotte Thunder Dec. 13.

Clark also had 28 points and three rebounds in a 62-50 loss to the Burlington School Dec. 17.

Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Metrolina Christian (8-7, through Sunday).

Owen Clark, Newton Conover Basketball: The Red Devils’ senior won the 195-pound title at the Great Smokey Mountain Grapple Dec. 16-17.

The event includes wrestlers from 38 teams across the Southeast region.

The defending 2A state champion is 36-1 overall this season.

Zachary Clendenning, East Lincoln Swimming: The Mustangs’ senior won the 50 freestyle (23.73) and swam a school-record 1:04.49 to win the 100 breaststroke at a Western Foothills’ Athletic 3A conference meet in Hickory Dec. 13.

Clendenning is Lenoir Rhyne University commit.

Bradley Floyd, Kings Mountain Basketball: The 6-foot-4 freshman scored 37 points to lead Kings Mountain to a 69-62 win over Hunter Huss Dec. 16.

Floyd is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for Kings Mountain (4-1) this season.

Denorris Gist, Shelby Basketball: The Golden Lions’ junior forward went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 16 points, to lead Shelby to a 69-46 win at Cherryville Dec. 16.

Shelby is 1-1 through Sunday.

Juke Harris, Salisbury Basketball: The 6-foot-6 junior scored 42 points, going 17-for-28 from the field, to with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 77-60 win at South Davidson Dec. 16.

Harris, a major, Division I recruit, also scored his 1,000th career point in the same game.

Salisbury is 5-2 through Sunday.

Kyler Harris, Porter Ridge Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior scored a career-high 44 points to go with 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 74-62 win over Forest Hills Dec. 15.

Harris also had 24 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists in an 80-63 loss to Olympic Dec. 13.

Harris is averaging 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game for Porter Ridge (3-7) through Sunday.

Logan Hill, Charlotte Catholic Indoor Track: The Cougars’ junior ran a season-best 2:44.53 to win the 1,000 meter run at Sun Valley, Dec. 17.

Hill was the Southwestern 4A conference runner-up and finished eighth at the 4A West Regional in cross country earlier this fall.

Cam McKinney, Parkwood Basketball: The 6-foot-4 junior forward averaged 18.3 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, shooting 54.3 percent from the field, to lead Parkwood to wins over Sun Valley (63-52, Dec. 13), Mount Pleasant (53-51, Dec. 14) and Marvin Ridge (54-38, Dec. 16).

Justin Ross, Hunter Huss Basketball: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 1 block in a win against formerly undefeated Bessemer City last week.

Mikey Wilkins, R.S. Central Basketball: The 6-foot-8 sophomore scored 39 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-60 loss to West Henderson Dec. 14.

Wilkins followed that up with 42 points and 14 rebounds, including the game-winning three-pointer in an 80-77 win over Hendersonville, Dec. 16.

R.S. Central is 6-3 overall through Sunday.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 17.

