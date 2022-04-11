Vote now in the Treasure Valley track athlete of the week contests (April 4 to 10)

Rachel Roberts
·3 min read
Idaho Statesman

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, and is not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS TRACK

Jordan McDonald, Owyhee: Set a personal best by 6 inches, clearing 6-2 to win the high jump in a dual meet at Kuna. He also set PRs in second-place finishes in the 110 hurdles (17.93) and 300 hurdles (45.97).

Ayden Martinez, Skyview: Won the 100 meters (11.02 seconds), 200 (23.06) and 400 (51.22) at the Nampa All-City Meet.

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: Won the seeded 100 (10.75) and finished third in the open 200 (21.80) at the Arcadia Invitational in California. Both times are the second-fastest for a state runner this season.

Liam Murray, Boise: Became the first Idaho runner to break the 50-second barrier this season in the 400 meters (48.22), running to a third-place finish in the open event at the Arcadia Invitational.

Sean Janecko, Timberline: Clocked the second-fastest 800 in the state this season with a time of 1:56.17 in a victory at a three-team meet at Eagle High.

Landon Helms, Emmett: Won the seeded 110-meter hurdles at the Arcadia Invitational with a state-leading time of 14.01.

Tyler Halford, Mountain View: Established the best discus throw in the state this season with a winning toss of 158-7 at a dual meet with Centennial.

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: Took third in the 3,200 at the Nampa All-City Meet in a 9:38.83, which is the top time in the 1A classification this season.

Carter Woodland, Notus: Became the first athlete in the 1A classification this season to surpass 20 feet in the long jump with a mark of 20-3.5 to finish second at the New Plymouth Meet.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.

GIRLS TRACK

Abbey Clark, Ridgevue: Ran the second-fastest 100 meters (12.45 seconds) in the state this season and fastest 200 (25.92) at the Nampa All-City Meet. Both times were personal bests.

Logan Smith, Boise: Finished third in the invite-only 800 meters at the Arcadia Invitational. Her career-best time of 2:11.13 is the fastest among Idaho runners this season and just outside the Top 20 in the nation.

Lauren McCall, Timberline: Became the first Idaho athlete to break the 47-second barrier in the 300 hurdles this season, clocking a time of 46.94 seconds to win the event at a three-team meet at Eagle High.

Jacoba Luteyn, Bishop Kelly: Took third in the invitation-only shot put at the Arcadia Invitational with a personal-best toss of 42 feet, 5.5 inches, which is tops in Idaho this season.

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Clocked the fastest 100 meters in the 3A classification with a time of 12.71 at the Middleton Invitational.

Kylee Quinton, Weiser: Ran the quickest 800 meters in the 3A classification this season with a 2:21.86 at the Middleton Invitational.

Ally Sofaly, McCall-Donnelly: Swept the 100 hurdles (16.34) and 300 hurdles (48.43) at the Middleton Invitational, clocking the fastest times in the 3A classification.

Sydney Denison, Payette: Established the best long jump mark in 3A action at 17 feet, 10.75 inches to win the New Plymouth Meet.

Gracie Castillo, Garden Valley: She leads the 1A classification after winning the discus at the McCall Invitational with a throw of 112-8.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.

