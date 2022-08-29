Vote now in the Treasure Valley football player of the week contest (Week 1)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

FOOTBALL

Ikaika Ho, Columbia: Turned 30 carries into 236 yards and two TDs, including the winning score, in a 17-14 victory vs. Fruitland.

Colton Frates, New Plymouth: Completed 17-of-26 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-38 win over Payette.

Dekker Hagler, Middleton: Led the Vikings to their first win as a 5A program by going 21-of-33 for 361 yards and five TDs in a 36-34 win vs. Nampa.

Troy Wilkey, Rocky Mountain: Blocked a field goal and returned an interception (55 yards) and a punt (68 yards) for touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 30-7 victory against Coeur d’Alene.

Jordan Blas, Marsing: Racked up four total touchdowns to lead the Huskies to a 35-12 win in Orofino. He threw for 142 yards and two TDs, and added two more TDs on the ground.

Dahlton Bingham, Council: Found the end zone seven times in the Lumberjacks’ 40-14 win vs. Logos. He ran for 310 yards and five TDs on nine carries; caught four passes for 98 yards and a TD; and returned an interception for a score.

Cole Luekenga, Kuna: Went 13-for-17 for 349 yards and three TDs in the Kavemen’s 48-35 victory over Skyview.

Gabe Shaffer, Melba: Ran for 134 yards and two TDs on nine carries in the Mustangs’ 38-26 win against Elko, Nevada.

Kaelun Jones, Horseshoe Bend: Ran for 226 and four TDs in the Mustangs’ 66-14 conference win against Cascade.

Rylie Byington, Meridian: Ran for 127 yards on 15 carries and caught a 35-yard touchdown on fourth down in the Warriors’ 13-7 win over Mountain View.