Vote now in the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week contest (April 4 to 10)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player week of the contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Hatcher Hild, Boise: Threw a complete-game shutout to lead the Brave to a 1-0 win vs. Borah. He held the Lions to two hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Ryder Cutlip, Owyhee: The sophomore threw a five-inning, one-hitter and struck out six in a 13-1 win over Meridian. He also went 5-for-10 with two doubles, a triple and nine RBIs in three games.

Xavier Delgadillo, Marsing: Went 6-for-15 with eight runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Huskies to a 4-0 week, including a pair of league wins.

Luke Botts, Centennial: Pitched a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win over Boise, holding the Brave to five hits while striking out four.

Braden Lewis, Rocky Mountain: Finished the week 6-for-9 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a 3-0 record.

Daniel Kormylo, North Star Charter: Threw his second straight perfect game, striking out 15 in a 10-0, six-inning victory over Horseshoe Bend.

Erick Siordia, Wilder: Hit a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Wildcats to a 19-18 win vs. Garden Valley.

Landon Cheney, Nampa Christian: Went 7-for-10 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight RBIs in four victories. He also threw four shutout innings and held Cole Valley Christian to one hit while striking out nine.

Zane Bidwell, Fruitland: Hit a home run in each one of Fruitland’s three victories, finishing the week 6-for-11 with seven RBIs.

Payton Albertson, Weiser: Went 8-for-14 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs to lead the Wolverines to a 4-0 week.

