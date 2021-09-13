Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Sept. 6 to Sept. 12)

Monster performances on Friday nights, a bounty of hat tricks and prestigious titles highlight the latest week in high school sports in the Treasure Valley.

FOOTBALL

DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly: Ran for 273 yards and four TDs, and he added an 11-yard TD pass in the Vandals’ 36-16 win over New Plymouth.

Atonio Fifita, Skyview: Returned an interception for a TD, made six tackles and two sacks, and racked up 194 yards of offense on 22 touches in the Hawks’ 31-24 win against Boise.

Kody Walk, Capital: Racked up 10 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in a 41-11 win over Centennial. He also caught six passes for 58 yards and a TD.

Thompson Goodfellow, Middleton: Turned six carries into 64 yards and five TDs in the first half alone in the Vikings’ 70-16 win against Caldwell.

Caden Young, Emmett: Totaled 275 yards of offense to lead the Huskies to a 21-0 upset of No. 2-ranked Bishop Kelly. He ran for 211 yards and two TDs, and he went 4-of-8 for 64 yards and a TD through the air.

Gus Austin, Kuna: Made nine tackles and scored the game-winning touchdown in the Kavemen’s 35-31 win over Owyhee. He caught two passes for 67 yards and TD, ran nine times for 36 yards and completed a two-point conversion.

Santiago Diaz, Vallivue: Ran for 112 yards and two TDs, made 7.5 tackles and grabbed an interception in the Falcons’ 42-20 win vs. Columbia.

Clayton Holloway, Greenleaf: Caught five passes for 207 yards and three TDs in 46-21 loss to Tri-Valley. He attends Centennial Baptist but plays with Greenleaf as part of a co-op.

Colten Meyer, Horseshoe Bend: Threw for 253 yards and four TDs, ran for 124 yards and another score, and made a team-high 13 tackles in the Mustangs’ 30-26 win over Notus.

Art Williams, Rocky Mountain: Ran for three touchdowns and finished with 129 total yards on 18 offensive touches in the Grizzlies’ 48-28 win at Eagle.

Kross Antonnacchi, Meridian: Ran for 114 yards and two TDs, and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score to open a 52-7 win against Timberline.

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale: Ran for 167 yards and three TDs in his season debut, a 56-6 win at Baker (Ore.).

Cache Beus, Melba: Went 9-of-12 for 208 yards and five TDs as the Mustangs routed Nyssa (Ore.) 56-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Shaelyn Olsen, Caldwell: Scored twice to earn the Cougars a 3-3 draw with Middleton, then added a hat trick in a 8-0 win at Emmett.

Jaylene Womack, Kuna: Had a hand in all four goals of the Kavemen’s 4-0 win against Meridian, scoring three times and adding an assist.

Afton Rasco, Timberline: Tallied a goal and an assist while controlling the midfield in the Wolves’ 6-1 win against Skyview.

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: Racked up 10 goals and two assists in wins over Weiser, McCall-Donnelly and Ontario (Ore.).

Ellie Stoll, Rocky Mountain: Stopped three shots to post a shutout in a 2-0 win against Boise. She also turned away three shots in a half in a 3-0 win against Centennial.

Sophie Schmautz, Bishop Kelly: Netted a hat trick in a 6-0 win vs. Columbia.

Isis Villafane, Ridgevue: Scored twice and set up the other goal in a 3-0 victory against Nampa.

BOYS SOCCER

Jaxon Berg, Capital: Scored four times, including three times in 30 minutes, in the Eagles’ 10-1 victory against Meridian. He’s also perfect so far on PATs for the Capital football team.

Krew Christensen, Eagle: Netted four goals in a 9-1 victory against Owyhee. Two came in the first half before he scored two more in the opening seven minutes of the second half.

Zach Taylor, Timberline: The freshman scored both goals in the Wolves’ 2-1 win against Skyview to keep them undefeated.

Axel Gonzalez, Caldwell: Recorded a hat trick in a 10-1 win against Emmett. He also scored twice in an 8-2 win at Middleton.

Trevor Scheuerman, Middleton: Scored three times in the Vikings’ 5-1 rout of defending state champ Vallivue.

Marco Ceballos, Payette: Buried six goals in the Pirates’ 8-2 win at Four Rivers (Ore.).

VOLLEYBALL

Tia Hand, Victory Charter: Finished with 18 aces, six blocks, 34 assists and two kills in a five-set loss to Greenleaf and a three-set win against Compass Charter.

Kaylee Weideman, Payette: Tallied five kills, two aces and two digs to lead the Pirates to a five-set victory against New Plymouth.

Avary Spoja, Boise: Racked up 11 kills, nine blocks and two digs to lead Boise to a four-set win over Centennial.

Shaynee Williams, Owyhee: Had 53 assists and 12 aces in two road wins for the Storm — a four-set victory vs. Kuna and five-set win vs. Rocky Mountain.

Eden Bower, Skyview: Finished with 13 kills to lead the Hawks to a sweep of Mountain View.

Liv Manning, Eagle: Made 10 kills, four aces and two blocks in the Mustangs’ sweep of Borah.

Audrah Radford, Nampa: Racked up 24 kills, 23 digs, two blocks and two aces in the Bulldogs’ five-set win against Vallivue.

Skylar Erickson, Parma: Had 13 kills and 16 digs to lead the Panthers’ to a sweep of Nampa Christian.

Riley Cedergreen, Liberty Charter: Tallied 12 kills in the Patriots’ three-set win against Glenns Ferry.

Hope Miller, Greenleaf: Finished with 13 kills, 14 aces, nine digs and six assists in the Grizzlies’ five-set victory at Victory Charter.

CROSS COUNTRY

Trent Wigod, Rocky Mountain: Finished second at Tiger-Grizz at 16:38, leading the Grizzlies to the boys team title.

Brighton Heywood, Rocky Mountain: Took fourth place in the girls race at Tiger-Grizz at 20:28, leading the Grizzlies to the girls team trophy as well.

Hailey Gentry, Parma: Led the Panthers to the girls team title at the Catherine Creek Scamper in Oregon by finishing fourth overall (22:53.70).

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: Won the boys race at the Dallmann Dash in Idaho City at 20:02.90, leading the Vipers to the team title too.

Cameron Moore, Ambrose: Finished atop the podium in the girls race at the Dallman Dash at 23:25.

