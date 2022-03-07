Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Feb. 28 to March 6)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Liam Campbell, Owyhee: Scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in the 5A state finals, leading the Storm to a championship in their first season. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds at the state tournament.

Weston Johnson, Centennial: Posted a pair of double-doubles to lead the Patriots to a second-place finish at the 5A state tournament as the lowest-seeded team. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and two steals.

Tyler Medaris, Middleton: Led the Vikings to the 4A state tournament third-place trophy by averaging 9.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 12-for-21 from the floor (57%).

Blake Hawthorne, Bishop Kelly: Averaged 14.7 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists to lead the Knights to the 4A state tournament consolation title.

DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly: Scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a semifinal victory over Snake River, leading the Vandals to their second straight runner-up finish. He averaged 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds at state.

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: Led the Trojans to the 3A consolation title, their first state trophy since 2014, with 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

Joe Reiber, Melba: Racked up 15 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and two steals per game to lead the Mustangs to their first state title since 2011. He scored 20 points in both the 2A finals and semifinals.

Aden Aquiso, Rimrock: Racked up 8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game to lead the Raiders to the 1A Division I consolation title.

Thatcher McLinn, Council: Led the Lumberjacks to a third-place finish in 1A Division II with 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

