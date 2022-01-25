Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Jan. 17 to 23)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is not scientific and is meant to be fun.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Donte Salinas, Ridgevue: Averaged 17.5 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in wins over Emmett and Caldwell.

Jacob Martinez, Vallivue: Poured in 26 points and added five rebounds and three assists in the Falcons’ 60-49 victory at Columbia.

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: Scored 27 points to lead the Trojans to a 58-36 win vs. Payette.

AJ LaBeau, Timberline: Recorded a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds in the Wolves’ 47-40 win at Kuna.

Nate Ojukwu, Mountain View: Had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Mavericks 61-44 win over Rocky Mountain.

Joe Reiber, Melba: Had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 65-59 win at Nampa Christian. He finished the week averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annie Stinar, Centennial: Set a program record with 41 points and 10 3-pointers in a 56-49 win over Owyhee.

Cadence Mann, Kuna: Had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Kavemen knocked off defending state champ Mountain View 37-30.

Ashley Banks, Boise: Tallied 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks in a 49-33 win vs. Meridian, then added 13 points, two assists and two steals in a 36-31 win over Eagle.

Sydnie Rodriguez, Borah: Poured in 29 points and six rebounds in a 65-48 win over Centennial, finishing the week averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Sheridan Mortensen, Middleton: Had 15 points and four steals in the Vikings’ 54-35 win at Columbia.

Sophia Glancey, Timberline: Recorded two more double-doubles and fell one rebound shy of a third. She had 17 points and 12 rebounds at Rocky Mountain, 16 points and 10 rebounds at Eagle, and 12 points and nine rebounds vs. Skyview.

Austyn Harris, Parma: Scored 21 points and added five rebounds in a 51-21 victory over Fruitland.

Marli Reed, Rocky Mountain: Poured in 19 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 55-50 win at Meridian.

Sydney Nichols, Council: Scored 18 points as the Lumberjacks routed Cascade 66-21 to improve to 11-0.

BOYS WRESTLING

Nico Rodriguez, Columbia: Won the heavyweight title at the Tiger-Grizz Invite after finishing second there each of the past two seasons.

Joel Campbell, New Plymouth: The 152-pounder set the Pilgrims’ new pin record (108) by going 5-0 at the Skyview Duals with three pins.

Tanner Frothinger, Eagle: Pinned three of the five opponents he faced to win the 126-pound title at Tiger-Grizz and improve to 29-5..

Cael Palmer, Kuna: Brought home the 160-pound title from Tiger-Grizz as the No. 5 seed with three decisions, a major decision and a pin.

Joe Watson, Centennial: Pinned all five opponents he faced at the Skyview Duals in a total of 3 minutes, 40 seconds. No match lasted longer than 1:15.

Aidan Go, Caldwell: Went 5-0 at 126 pounds at the Skyview Duals with four first-round pins and a tech fall.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Hallie Campbell, Columbia: Won the 160-pound title at the Tiger-Grizz Invite. In the finals, she pinned Thunder Ridge’s Brooke Boyle, who beat her in the finals at Rollie Lane and Jaybird the previous two weeks.

Toni Avelino, Caldwell: Pinned her way to the 106-pound finals at Tiger-Grizz, then scored an 11-3 major decision for the title.

Zoe Fries, Kuna: Pinned three of the four opponents she faced to win the 145-pound title at Tiger-Grizz.

Jordan LeBeau, Eagle: A pair of pins in under 40 seconds led her to the 182-pound crown at Tiger-Grizz.

