Vote now: What do you think of the NFL’s proposal for the AFC playoffs?

There is a chance the Cincinnati Bengals will play three AFC playoff games in three different cities.

And the Chiefs could be the top seed in the AFC but play the championship game in a Atlanta, New Orleans, Indianapolis or some other neutral site.

With the Bengals-Bills game being canceled because of the horrifying medical emergency involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the playoff format may look quite different.

The NFL on Thursday night outlined its proposal, which owners must approve, and it could see the Bengals lose a coin toss and have to play a postseason game on the road despite being the AFC North champions. And the AFC Championship Game could be played at a neutral site.

