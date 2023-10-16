Vote now for The State’s Midlands high school football Player of the Week (10.16.23)

The ninth week of the high school football season is in the books in South Carolina.

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school football Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Oct. 12-13.. Voting ends Friday at noon.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios:

Charlie Bonds, QB, Richard Winn: Junior was 13-of-23 passing for 303 yards passing and 13 carries for 154 yards, 7 total touchdowns in win over Oakbrook Prep.

AJ Brand, QB, Irmo: Junior was 12-of-20 passing for 170 yards, two touchdowns and eight carries for 131 yards, two touchdowns in win over AC Flora.

Darius Dixon, LB, Keenan: Dixon had nine tackles, two for loss and two sacks in win over Eau Claire.

KJ Golden, WR, Fairfield Central: Senior had four catches for 101 yards, three touchdowns and a 75-yard kickoff return for score in win over Columbia.

Lincoln Ilunga, DL, White Knoll: Senior had eight tackles, two sacks, three quarterback pressures, two pass break-ups and two forced fumbles in win over Lexington

JT Lott, DL, Saluda: Lott had 10 tackles, four for loss and sack in win over Silver Bluff.

Krew Morris, WR, Gilbert: Junior had six catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Bryce Nutall, LB, Dutch Fork: Senior had nine tackles, two for loss, two pass break-ups and had 62-yard interception for score in win over Chapin.

Lamarion Pearson, RB, Lower Richland: Senior had 22 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns in win over Swansea.

Will Wilson, QB, Richland Northeast: Junior was 19-of-25 passing for 352 yards, four touchdowns and carried it 18 times for 133 yards, TD in win over Lugoff-Elgin.

Amadre Wooden, RB, Batesburg-Leesville: Wooden carried it 16 times for 165 yards and a TD in win over Fox Creek.

Will Young, QB, Brookland-Cayce: Senior had four touchdowns including the game-winning one in overtime during win over Dreher.