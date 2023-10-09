Vote now for The State’s Midlands high school football Player of the Week (10.9.23)

The eighth week of the high school football season is in the books in South Carolina.

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school football Player of the Week from Midlands-area games played Oct. 5-6. Voting ends this Friday at noon.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page and here in this story.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios:

Charlie Bonds, QB, Richard Winn: Senior was 7-of-14 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and carried it 14 times for 141 yards, two touchdowns in 38-32 win over Faith Christian.

Titus Bowman, DE, Keenan: Junior had six tackles, five for loss, a fumble recovery and four sacks in 53-0 win over Columbia.

Sam Burks, RB, Northside Christian: Junior running back carried it 18 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns in 34-2 win over Anderson.

Buzz Buxton, WR/DB, Ben Lippen: Junior had two catches for 53 yards and a TD, three tackles and interception in 22-18 win over Trinity Collegiate.

Drake Braddock, QB, Gilbert: Senior was 8-of-10 passing for 256 yards, three touchdowns in 60-0 win over Swansea.

Jonathan Clarkson, RB/LB North Central: Junior carried it 17 times for 275 yards, four touchdowns, had four tackles, forced fumble and a sack in 40-15 win over Buford.

Charles Jeffcoat, DL, Dreher: Senior had eight tackles, four for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in 28-14 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Jaiden Kimble, LB/RB/P, White Knoll: Senior had 12 tackles, three for loss, four quarterback pressures, one pass break-up and one forced fumble. Kimble also averaged 48.7 yards on three punts.

Ja Mayrant, WR, Camden: Senior had 145 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 41-6 win over Darlington.

Will McQueen, LB, Hammond: Senior had 17 tackles, eight for loss, and six sacks in 35-20 win over Cardinal Newman.

KD Outen, LB, Lugoff-Elgin: Senior had 14 tackles, three sacks, one tackle for loss in 14-6 win over Westwood.

Caleb Pearson, QB/DB, CA Johnson: Senior had 307 all-purpose yards, five touchdowns and had five tackles, an interception in 52-6 win over Great Falls.

Richland Northeast’s offense: The Cavaliers scored a school-record 73 points and had 725 yards of total offense in 73-58 win over AC Flora.

Will Young, QB/RB/WR, Brookland-Cayce: Senior carried it 20 times for 204 yards, three touchdowns and caught three passes for 44 yards, a touchdown in a 42-19 win over Lower Richland.