Vote now: Will the Kansas City Chiefs, back in first, win the AFC West this season?

If you’d told fans in August the Chiefs would be in first place in the AFC West by the middle of November, few would have been surprised.

However, there is a good chance not many people would have believed the Chiefs also would spend time in last place in the division.

But that’s how the season has gone, and while it’s way early (there are still nine games left on the Chiefs schedule), they control their playoff destiny after whipping the Raiders 41-14 on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Will the Chiefs, who are 6-4 and a half-game ahead of the Chargers and Raiders (both 5-4) win the West? vote in our poll and leave a comment.

If the Chiefs do win their AFC West, it would be their sixth straight division championship.